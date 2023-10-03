Microsoft Report Message
Microsoft 365 allows users to report missed phish and spam messages directly to Area 1 from Outlook. This is achieved with the Report Message add-in functionality.
Deploy Report Message add-in
To deploy the Report Message add-in to all users in your O365 organization:
- Log in to your Microsoft 365 admin center.
- Go to Settings > Integrated apps > Add-ins.
- Select Deploy Add-in > Next > Choose from the Store, and search for Report Message.
- Select Add to start configuring the add-in.
- Choose how you want to deploy the add-in for your company. You can select between deploying the Report Message add-in to everyone in your company, or just for a specific group of people. Select Deploy when you are finished.
- Now, log in to Microsoft Security portal.
- Go to Settings > Email & Collaboration > User reported settings.
- Make sure you have Monitor reported messages in Outlook and Use the built-in Report button in Outlook checked.
- In Reported message destinations > Send reported messages to, you have to chose either Microsoft only or Microsoft and my reporting mailbox.
Set up transport rules for the add-in
Now that you have installed the Report Message add-in, you need to create transport rules to send messages to Area 1. We are going to create three rules:
- Spam messages
- False positives
- Malicious messages
- Log in to the Exchange admin center.
- Go to Mail flow > Rules.
- Select Add a Rule > Create a new rule.
- To handle spam messages reported to Microsoft, create a rule with the following settings:
- Name:
Spam Messages
- Apply this rule if: The sender > address includes any of these words
- Specify words or phrases:
[email protected],
[email protected]> Save.
- Specify words or phrases:
- Do the following: Add recipients > to the Bcc box
- Select members:
<ACCOUNT_NAME>[email protected]> Save > Next.
- Select members:
- Rule mode: Enforce
- Select Next > Finish.
- Name:
- To handle false positives reported to Microsoft, create a rule with the following settings:
- Name:
False positives
- Apply this rule if: The sender > address includes any of these words
- Specify words or phrases:
[email protected]> Save.
- Specify words or phrases:
- Do the following: Add recipients > to the Bcc box
- Select members:
<ACCOUNT_NAME>[email protected]> Save > Next.
- Select members:
- Rule mode: Enforce
- Select Next > Finish.
- Name:
- To handle malicious messages reported to Microsoft, create a rule with the following settings:
- Name:
Malicious messages
- Apply this rule if: The sender > address includes any of these words
- Specify words or phrases:
[email protected]> Save.
- Specify words or phrases:
- Do the following: Add recipients > to the Bcc box
- Select members:
<ACCOUNT_NAME>[email protected]> Save > Next.
- Select members:
- Rule mode: Enforce
- Select Next > Finish.
- Name: