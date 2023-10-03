Microsoft Report Message

Microsoft 365 allows users to report missed phish and spam messages directly to Area 1 from Outlook. This is achieved with the Report Message add-in functionality.

​​ Deploy Report Message add-in

To deploy the Report Message add-in to all users in your O365 organization:

Log in to your Microsoft 365 admin center External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings > Integrated apps > Add-ins. Select Deploy Add-in > Next > Choose from the Store, and search for Report Message. Select Add to start configuring the add-in. Choose how you want to deploy the add-in for your company. You can select between deploying the Report Message add-in to everyone in your company, or just for a specific group of people. Select Deploy when you are finished. The deployment may take as long as 24 hours to complete. Now, log in to Microsoft Security portal External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings > Email & Collaboration > User reported settings. Make sure you have Monitor reported messages in Outlook and Use the built-in Report button in Outlook checked. In Reported message destinations > Send reported messages to, you have to chose either Microsoft only or Microsoft and my reporting mailbox.

​​ Set up transport rules for the add-in

Now that you have installed the Report Message add-in, you need to create transport rules to send messages to Area 1. We are going to create three rules: