Microsoft Report Message

Microsoft 365 allows users to report missed phish and spam messages directly to Area 1 from Outlook. This is achieved with the Report Message add-in functionality.

​​ Deploy Report Message add-in

To deploy the Report Message add-in to all users in your O365 organization:

  1. Log in to your Microsoft 365 admin center.
  2. Go to Settings > Integrated apps > Add-ins.
  3. Select Deploy Add-in > Next > Choose from the Store, and search for Report Message.
  4. Select Add to start configuring the add-in.
  5. Choose how you want to deploy the add-in for your company. You can select between deploying the Report Message add-in to everyone in your company, or just for a specific group of people. Select Deploy when you are finished.
  6. Now, log in to Microsoft Security portal.
  7. Go to Settings > Email & Collaboration > User reported settings.
  8. Make sure you have Monitor reported messages in Outlook and Use the built-in Report button in Outlook checked.
  9. In Reported message destinations > Send reported messages to, you have to chose either Microsoft only or Microsoft and my reporting mailbox.

​​ Set up transport rules for the add-in

Now that you have installed the Report Message add-in, you need to create transport rules to send messages to Area 1. We are going to create three rules:

  • Spam messages
  • False positives
  • Malicious messages
  1. Log in to the Exchange admin center.
  2. Go to Mail flow > Rules.
  3. Select Add a Rule > Create a new rule.
  4. To handle spam messages reported to Microsoft, create a rule with the following settings:
    1. Name: Spam Messages
    2. Apply this rule if: The sender > address includes any of these words
      1. Specify words or phrases: [email protected], [email protected] > Save.
    3. Do the following: Add recipients > to the Bcc box
      1. Select members: <ACCOUNT_NAME>[email protected] > Save > Next.
    4. Rule mode: Enforce
    5. Select Next > Finish.
  5. To handle false positives reported to Microsoft, create a rule with the following settings:
    1. Name: False positives
    2. Apply this rule if: The sender > address includes any of these words
      1. Specify words or phrases: [email protected] > Save.
    3. Do the following: Add recipients > to the Bcc box
      1. Select members: <ACCOUNT_NAME>[email protected] > Save > Next.
    4. Rule mode: Enforce
    5. Select Next > Finish.
  6. To handle malicious messages reported to Microsoft, create a rule with the following settings:
    1. Name: Malicious messages
    2. Apply this rule if: The sender > address includes any of these words
      1. Specify words or phrases: [email protected] > Save.
    3. Do the following: Add recipients > to the Bcc box
      1. Select members: <ACCOUNT_NAME>[email protected] > Save > Next.
    4. Rule mode: Enforce
    5. Select Next > Finish.