Service accounts
A service account allows admins to create and maintain API credentials separate from a single username and password combination. It also allows you to create and control additional API access for different use cases.
When you connect to the Area 1 API, the Public Key is used for the username and the Private Key for the password.
Create service account
- Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
- Go to Settings (the gear icon).
- Go to Service Accounts.
- Click Add Service Account.
- Add a Name.
- Click Create Service Account.
- You will see your account’s Private Key in a pop-up message (which will never be displayed again) and Public Key in the list of service accounts. Make sure to copy both values and store in a secure location.
Rotate private key
If you lose your private key or need to rotate it for security reasons, you can generate a new private key:
- Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
- Go to Settings (the gear icon).
- Go to Service Accounts.
- On a specific account, click … > Refresh key.