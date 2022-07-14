Cloudflare Docs
Email-Security
Area 1 Email Security
Service accounts

A service account allows admins to create and maintain API credentials separate from a single username and password combination. It also allows you to create and control additional API access for different use cases.

When you connect to the Area 1 API, the Public Key is used for the username and the Private Key for the password.

Create service account

  1. Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
  2. Go to Settings (the gear icon).
  3. Go to Service Accounts.
  4. Click Add Service Account.
  5. Add a Name.
  6. Click Create Service Account.
  7. You will see your account’s Private Key in a pop-up message (which will never be displayed again) and Public Key in the list of service accounts. Make sure to copy both values and store in a secure location.

Rotate private key

If you lose your private key or need to rotate it for security reasons, you can generate a new private key:

  1. Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
  2. Go to Settings (the gear icon).
  3. Go to Service Accounts.
  4. On a specific account, click > Refresh key.