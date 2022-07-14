Service accounts

A service account allows admins to create and maintain API credentials separate from a single username and password combination. It also allows you to create and control additional API access for different use cases.

When you connect to the Area 1 API, the Public Key is used for the username and the Private Key for the password.

​​ Create service account

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). Go to Service Accounts. Click Add Service Account. Add a Name. Click Create Service Account. You will see your account’s Private Key in a pop-up message (which will never be displayed again) and Public Key in the list of service accounts. Make sure to copy both values and store in a secure location.

​​ Rotate private key

If you lose your private key or need to rotate it for security reasons, you can generate a new private key: