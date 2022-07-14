Partner Domains TLS
To add additional TLS requirements for emails coming from certain domains, you can enforce higher levels of SSL/TLS inspection. If TLS is required, mail without TLS from the specified domain will be dropped.
Add a domain
To require that email from a specific domain passes SSL/TLS inspection:
- Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
- Go to Settings (the gear icon).
- On Email Configuration, go to Domains & Routing > Partner Domains TLS.
- Click New Partner Domain.
- Enter a Domain and any Notes.
- Click Save.
Exempt TLS inspection
If you decide to exempt a domain from TLS inspection - by toggling Require TLS Inbound to Off - this will not turn off enforcement against legacy standards like SSLv1, SSLv2, and TLSv1, which is generally considered insecure.