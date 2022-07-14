Partner Domains TLS

To add additional TLS requirements for emails coming from certain domains, you can enforce higher levels of SSL/TLS inspection. If TLS is required, mail without TLS from the specified domain will be dropped.

​​ Add a domain

To require that email from a specific domain passes SSL/TLS inspection:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). On Email Configuration, go to Domains & Routing > Partner Domains TLS. Click New Partner Domain. Enter a Domain and any Notes. Click Save.

​​ Exempt TLS inspection

If you decide to exempt a domain from TLS inspection - by toggling Require TLS Inbound to Off - this will not turn off enforcement against legacy standards like SSLv1, SSLv2, and TLSv1, which is generally considered insecure.