Cloudflare Docs
Email-Security
Cloudflare Docs
Area 1 Email Security
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Area 1 Email Security on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Partner Domains TLS

To add additional TLS requirements for emails coming from certain domains, you can enforce higher levels of SSL/TLS inspection. If TLS is required, mail without TLS from the specified domain will be dropped.

Add a domain

To require that email from a specific domain passes SSL/TLS inspection:

  1. Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
  2. Go to Settings (the gear icon).
  3. On Email Configuration, go to Domains & Routing > Partner Domains TLS.
  4. Click New Partner Domain.
  5. Enter a Domain and any Notes.
  6. Click Save.

Exempt TLS inspection

If you decide to exempt a domain from TLS inspection - by toggling Require TLS Inbound to Off - this will not turn off enforcement against legacy standards like SSLv1, SSLv2, and TLSv1, which is generally considered insecure.