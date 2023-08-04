Crowdstrike Falcon LogScale

When Area 1 detects a phishing email, the metadata of the detection can be sent directly to Falcon LogScale. For this tutorial, you will need a working Falcon LogScale account. You will also need to create a new Ingest Token in your LogScale account. Ingest Tokens identify repositories and are used to configure data ingestion to your repository. Refer to Falcon LogScale documentation External link icon Open external link for more information.

After creating your Ingest Token: