Add BCC rules
- In the Google Admin console ↗, go to Menu > Apps > Google Workspace > Gmail > Compliance.
- Go to Content Compliance > Select Edit.
- Add a Content Compliance filter, and name it
Email Security (Area 1) - BCC.
- In Email messages to affect, select Inbound.
- Select the recipients you want to send emails to Email Security (formerly Area 1) via BCC:
- Select Add to configure the expression.
- Select Advanced content match.
- In Location, select Headers + Body.
- In Match type, select Matches regex.
- In Regexp input
.*. You can customize the regex as needed and test within the admin page or on sites like Regexr ↗.
- Select SAVE.
- In If the above expressions match, do the following, select Modify message, select Add more recipients > Select ADD > Choose Advanced:
- Under Envelope recipient, select Change envelope recipient > Replace recipient > Enter the email of the recipient.
- Under Spam and delivery options, select Suppress bounces from this recipient.
- Under Headers, select Add X-Gm-Spam and X-Gm-Phishy headers.
- Select SAVE.
- In Account types to affect, select Users and Groups.
- Select SAVE.
Now that you have added BCC rules on the Area 1 portal, you need to create a project on Google Cloud Console.