Add BCC rules

In the Google Admin console ↗ , go to Menu > Apps > Google Workspace > Gmail > Compliance. Go to Content Compliance > Select Edit. Add a Content Compliance filter, and name it Email Security (Area 1) - BCC . In Email messages to affect, select Inbound. Select the recipients you want to send emails to Email Security (formerly Area 1) via BCC: Select Add to configure the expression. Select Advanced content match. In Location, select Headers + Body. In Match type, select Matches regex. In Regexp input .* . You can customize the regex as needed and test within the admin page or on sites like Regexr ↗ . Select SAVE. In If the above expressions match, do the following, select Modify message, select Add more recipients > Select ADD > Choose Advanced: Under Envelope recipient, select Change envelope recipient > Replace recipient > Enter the email of the recipient. Under Spam and delivery options, select Suppress bounces from this recipient. Under Headers, select Add X-Gm-Spam and X-Gm-Phishy headers. Select SAVE. In Account types to affect, select Users and Groups. Select SAVE.

Next steps

Now that you have added BCC rules on the Area 1 portal, you need to create a project on Google Cloud Console.