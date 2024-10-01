 Skip to content
Add BCC rules

  1. In the Google Admin console, go to Menu > Apps > Google Workspace > Gmail > Compliance.
  2. Go to Content Compliance > Select Edit.
  3. Add a Content Compliance filter, and name it Email Security (Area 1) - BCC.
  4. In Email messages to affect, select Inbound.
  5. Select the recipients you want to send emails to Email Security (formerly Area 1) via BCC:
    1. Select Add to configure the expression.
    2. Select Advanced content match.
    3. In Location, select Headers + Body.
    4. In Match type, select Matches regex.
    5. In Regexp input .*. You can customize the regex as needed and test within the admin page or on sites like Regexr.
    6. Select SAVE.
  6. In If the above expressions match, do the following, select Modify message, select Add more recipients > Select ADD > Choose Advanced:
    1. Under Envelope recipient, select Change envelope recipient > Replace recipient > Enter the email of the recipient.
    2. Under Spam and delivery options, select Suppress bounces from this recipient.
    3. Under Headers, select Add X-Gm-Spam and X-Gm-Phishy headers.
    4. Select SAVE.
  7. In Account types to affect, select Users and Groups.
  8. Select SAVE.

Next steps

Now that you have added BCC rules on the Area 1 portal, you need to create a project on Google Cloud Console.

