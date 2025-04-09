Changelog
Cloudflare Snippets are now generally available at no extra cost across all paid plans — giving you a fast, flexible way to programmatically control HTTP traffic using lightweight JavaScript.
You can now use Snippets to modify HTTP requests and responses with confidence, reliability, and scale. Snippets are production-ready and deeply integrated with Cloudflare Rules, making them ideal for everything from quick dynamic header rewrites to advanced routing logic.
What's new:
Snippets are now GA – Available at no extra cost on all Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans.
Ready for production – Snippets deliver a production-grade experience built for scale.
Part of the Cloudflare Rules platform – Snippets inherit request modifications from other Cloudflare products and support sequential execution, allowing you to run multiple Snippets on the same request and apply custom modifications step by step.
Trace integration – Use Cloudflare Trace to see which Snippets were triggered on a request — helping you understand traffic flow and debug more effectively.
Learn more in the launch blog post ↗.
Cloudflare Secrets Store is available today in Beta. You can now store, manage, and deploy account level secrets from a secure, centralized platform to your Workers.
To spin up your Cloudflare Secrets Store, simply click the new Secrets Store tab in the dashboard ↗ or use this Wrangler command:
The following are supported in the Secrets Store beta:
- Secrets Store UI & API: create your store & create, duplicate, update, scope, and delete a secret
- Workers UI: bind a new or existing account level secret to a Worker and deploy in code
- Wrangler: create your store & create, duplicate, update, scope, and delete a secret
- Account Management UI & API: assign Secrets Store permissions roles & view audit logs for actions taken in Secrets Store core platform
For instructions on how to get started, visit our developer documentation.
You can now programmatically override Cache Rules using the
cfobject in the
fetch()command. This feature gives you fine-grained control over caching behavior on a per-request basis, allowing Workers to customize cache settings dynamically based on request properties, user context, or business logic.
Using the
cfobject in
fetch(), you can override specific Cache Rules settings by:
- Setting custom cache options: Pass cache properties in the
cfobject as the second argument to
fetch()to override default Cache Rules.
- Dynamic cache control: Apply different caching strategies based on request headers, cookies, or other runtime conditions.
- Per-request customization: Bypass or modify Cache Rules for individual requests while maintaining default behavior for others.
- Programmatic cache management: Implement complex caching logic that adapts to your application's needs.
Workers can override the following Cache Rules settings through the
cfobject:
cacheEverything: Treat all content as static and cache all file types beyond the default cached content.
cacheTtl: Set custom time-to-live values in seconds for cached content at the edge, regardless of origin headers.
cacheTtlByStatus: Set different TTLs based on the response status code (for example,
{ "200-299": 86400, 404: 1, "500-599": 0 }).
cacheKey: Customize cache keys to control which requests are treated as the same for caching purposes (Enterprise only).
cacheTags: Append additional cache tags for targeted cache purging operations.
- Enhanced flexibility: Customize cache behavior without modifying zone-level Cache Rules.
- Dynamic optimization: Adjust caching strategies in real-time based on request context.
- Simplified configuration: Reduce the number of Cache Rules needed by handling edge cases programmatically.
- Improved performance: Fine-tune cache behavior for specific use cases to maximize hit rates.
To get started, refer to the Workers Fetch API documentation and the cf object properties documentation.
- Setting custom cache options: Pass cache properties in the
You can now access all Cloudflare cache purge methods — no matter which plan you’re on. Whether you need to update a single asset or instantly invalidate large portions of your site’s content, you now have the same powerful tools previously reserved for Enterprise customers.
Anyone on Cloudflare can now:
- Purge Everything: Clears all cached content associated with a website.
- Purge by Prefix: Targets URLs sharing a common prefix.
- Purge by Hostname: Invalidates content by specific hostnames.
- Purge by URL (single-file purge): Precisely targets individual URLs.
- Purge by Tag: Uses Cache-Tag response headers to invalidate grouped assets, offering flexibility for complex cache management scenarios.
Want to learn how each purge method works, when to use them, or what limits apply to your plan? Dive into our purge cache documentation and API reference ↗ for all the details.
Previously, you could only configure Zaraz by going to each individual zone under your Cloudflare account. Now, if you’d like to get started with Zaraz or manage your existing configuration, you can navigate to the Tag Management ↗ section on the Cloudflare dashboard – this will make it easier to compare and configure the same settings across multiple zones.
These changes will not alter any existing configuration or entitlements for zones you already have Zaraz enabled on. If you’d like to edit existing configurations, you can go to the Tag Setup ↗ section of the dashboard, and select the zone you'd like to edit.
Cloudflare has supported both RSA and ECDSA certificates across our platform for a number of years. Both certificates offer the same security, but ECDSA is more performant due to a smaller key size. However, RSA is more widely adopted and ensures compatibility with legacy clients. Instead of choosing between them, you may want both – that way, ECDSA is used when clients support it, but RSA is available if not.
Now, you can upload both an RSA and ECDSA certificate on a custom hostname via the API.
You can also:
Upload an RSA or ECDSA certificate to a custom hostname with an existing ECDSA or RSA certificate, respectively.
Replace the RSA or ECDSA certificate with a certificate of its same type.
Delete the RSA or ECDSA certificate (if the custom hostname has both an RSA and ECDSA uploaded).
This feature is available for Business and Enterprise customers who have purchased custom certificates.
You can now configure HTTP/2 multiplexing settings for origin connections on Enterprise plans. This feature allows you to optimize how Cloudflare manages concurrent requests over HTTP/2 connections to your origin servers, improving cache efficiency and reducing connection overhead.
HTTP/2 multiplexing allows multiple requests to be sent over a single TCP connection. With this configuration option, you can:
- Control concurrent streams: Adjust the maximum number of concurrent streams per connection.
- Optimize connection reuse: Fine-tune connection pooling behavior for your origin infrastructure.
- Reduce connection overhead: Minimize the number of TCP connections required between Cloudflare and your origin.
- Improve cache performance: Better connection management can enhance cache fetch efficiency.
- Customizable performance: Tailor multiplexing settings to your origin's capabilities.
- Reduced latency: Fewer connection handshakes improve response times.
- Lower origin load: More efficient connection usage reduces server resource consumption.
- Enhanced scalability: Better connection management supports higher traffic volumes.
Enterprise customers can configure HTTP/2 multiplexing settings in the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗ or through our API.
We have upgraded and streamlined Cloudflare Rules limits across all plans, simplifying rule management and improving scalability for everyone.
New limits by product:
- Bulk Redirects
- Free: 20 → 10,000 URL redirects across lists
- Pro: 500 → 25,000 URL redirects across lists
- Business: 500 → 50,000 URL redirects across lists
- Enterprise: 10,000 → 1,000,000 URL redirects across lists
- Cloud Connector
- Free: 5 → 10 connectors
- Enterprise: 125 → 300 connectors
- Custom Errors
- Pro: 5 → 25 error assets and rules
- Business: 20 → 50 error assets and rules
- Enterprise: 50 → 300 error assets and rules
- Snippets
- Pro: 10 → 25 code snippets and rules
- Business: 25 → 50 code snippets and rules
- Enterprise: 50 → 300 code snippets and rules
- Cache Rules, Configuration Rules, Compression Rules, Origin Rules, Single Redirects, and Transform Rules
- Enterprise: 125 → 300 rules
- Bulk Redirects
We're introducing Custom Errors (beta), which builds on our existing Custom Error Responses feature with new asset storage capabilities.
This update allows you to store externally hosted error pages on Cloudflare and reference them in custom error rules, eliminating the need to supply inline content.
This brings the following new capabilities:
- Custom error assets – Fetch and store external error pages at the edge for use in error responses.
- Account-Level custom errors – Define error handling rules and assets at the account level for consistency across multiple zones. Zone-level rules take precedence over account-level ones, and assets are not shared between levels.
You can use Cloudflare API to upload your existing assets for use with Custom Errors:
You can then reference the stored asset in a Custom Error rule:
You can now implement our child safety tooling, the CSAM Scanning Tool, more easily. Instead of requiring external reporting credentials, you only need a verified email address for notifications to onboard. This change makes the tool more accessible to a wider range of customers.
How It Works
When enabled, the tool automatically hashes images for enabled websites as they enter the Cloudflare cache ↗. These hashes are then checked against a database of known abusive images.
- Potential match detected?
- The content URL is blocked, and
- Cloudflare will notify you about the found matches via the provided email address.
Updated Service-Specific Terms
We have also made updates to our Service-Specific Terms ↗ to reflect these changes.
- Potential match detected?
Cloudflare is removing five fields from the
metaobject of DNS records. These fields have been unused for more than a year and are no longer set on new records. This change may take up to four weeks to fully roll out.
The affected fields are:
- the
auto_addedboolean
- the
managed_by_appsboolean and corresponding
apps_install_id
- the
managed_by_argo_tunnelboolean and corresponding
argo_tunnel_id
An example record returned from the API would now look like the following:
For more guidance, refer to Manage DNS records.
- the
The new Snippets code editor lets you edit Snippet code and rule in one place, making it easier to test and deploy changes without switching between pages.
What’s new:
- Single-page editing for code and rule – No need to jump between screens.
- Auto-complete & syntax highlighting – Get suggestions and avoid mistakes.
- Code formatting & refactoring – Write cleaner, more readable code.
Try it now in Rules > Snippets ↗.
Rules Overview gives you a single page to manage all your Cloudflare Rules.
What you can do:
- See all your rules in one place – No more clicking around.
- Find rules faster – Search by name.
- Understand execution order – See how rules run in sequence.
- Debug easily – Use Trace without switching tabs.
Check it out in Rules > Overview ↗.
You can now achieve higher cache hit rates and reduce origin load when using Load Balancing with Smart Tiered Cache. Cloudflare automatically selects a single, optimal tiered data center for all origins in your Load Balancing Pool.
When you use Load Balancing with Smart Tiered Cache, Cloudflare analyzes performance metrics across your pool's origins and automatically selects the optimal Upper Tier data center for the entire pool. This means:
- Consistent cache location: All origins in the pool share the same Upper Tier cache.
- Higher HIT rates: Requests for the same content hit the cache more frequently.
- Reduced origin requests: Fewer requests reach your origin servers.
- Improved performance: Faster response times for cache HITs.
To get started, enable Smart Tiered Cache on your zone and configure your Load Balancing Pool.
Now, you can manage Cloudflare Snippets with Terraform. Use infrastructure-as-code to deploy and update Snippet code and rules without manual changes in the dashboard.
Example Terraform configuration:
Learn more in the Configure Snippets using Terraform documentation.
Now, you can use Cloud Connector to route traffic to your R2 buckets based on URLs, headers, geolocation, and more.
Example setup:
Get started using Cloud Connector documentation.
You can now reduce latency and lower R2 egress costs automatically when using Smart Tiered Cache with R2. Cloudflare intelligently selects a tiered data center close to your R2 bucket location, creating an efficient caching topology without additional configuration.
When you enable Smart Tiered Cache for zones using R2 as an origin, Cloudflare automatically:
- Identifies your R2 bucket location: Determines the geographical region where your R2 bucket is stored.
- Selects an optimal Upper Tier: Chooses a data center close to your bucket as the common Upper Tier cache.
- Routes requests efficiently: All cache misses in edge locations route through this Upper Tier before reaching R2.
- Automatic optimization: No manual configuration required.
- Lower egress costs: Fewer requests to R2 reduce egress charges.
- Improved hit ratio: Common Upper Tier increases cache efficiency.
- Reduced latency: Upper Tier proximity to R2 minimizes fetch times.
To get started, enable Smart Tiered Cache on your zone using R2 as an origin.
You can now stage and test cache configurations before deploying them to production. Versioned environments let you safely validate cache rules, purge operations, and configuration changes without affecting live traffic.
With versioned environments, you can:
- Create staging versions of your cache configuration.
- Test cache rules in a non-production environment.
- Purge staged content independently from production.
- Validate changes before promoting to production.
This capability integrates with Cloudflare's broader versioning system, allowing you to manage cache configurations alongside other zone settings.
- Risk-free testing: Validate configuration changes without impacting production.
- Independent purging: Clear staging cache without affecting live content.
- Deployment confidence: Catch issues before they reach end users.
- Team collaboration: Multiple team members can work on different versions.
To get started, refer to the version management documentation.
Enterprise customers can now optimize cache hit ratios for content that varies by device, language, or referrer by sharding cache using up to ten values from previously restricted headers with custom cache keys.
When configuring custom cache keys, you can now include values from these headers to create distinct cache entries:
accept*headers (for example,
accept,
accept-encoding,
accept-language): Serve different cached versions based on content negotiation.
refererheader: Cache content differently based on the referring page or site.
user-agentheader: Maintain separate caches for different browsers, devices, or bots.
- Content varies significantly by device type (mobile vs desktop).
- Different language or encoding preferences require distinct responses.
- Referrer-specific content optimization is needed.
This configuration creates separate cache entries based on the
accept-languageand
user-agentheaders, while also considering whether the
refererheader is present.
To get started, refer to the custom cache keys documentation.
It’s now easy to create wildcard-based URL Rewrites. No need for complex functions—just define your patterns and go.
What’s improved:
- Full wildcard support – Create rewrite patterns using intuitive interface.
- Simplified rule creation – No need for complex functions.
Try it via creating a Rewrite URL rule in the dashboard.
You can now create optimized cache rules instantly with one-click templates, eliminating the complexity of manual rule configuration.
- Navigate to Rules > Templates in your Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select a template for your use case.
- Click to apply the template with sensible defaults.
- Customize as needed for your specific requirements.
- Cache everything: Adjust the cache level for all requests.
- Bypass cache for everything: Bypass cache for all requests.
- Cache default file extensions: Replicate Page Rules caching behavior by making only default extensions eligible for cache.
- Bypass cache on cookie: Bypass cache for requests containing specific cookies.
- Set edge cache time: Cache responses with status code between 200 and 599 on the Cloudflare edge.
- Set browser cache time: Adjust how long a browser should cache a resource.
To get started, go to Rules > Templates ↗ in the dashboard. For more information, refer to the Cache Rules documentation.
Now, you can create common rule configurations in just one click using Rules Templates.
What you can do:
- Pick a pre-built rule – Choose from a library of templates.
- One-click setup – Deploy best practices instantly.
- Customize as needed – Adjust templates to fit your setup.
Template cards are now also available directly in the rule builder for each product.
Need more ideas? Check out the Examples gallery in our documentation.
You can now achieve higher cache hit ratios with Generic Global Tiered Cache. Regional content hashing routes content consistently to the same upper-tier data centers, eliminating redundant caching and reducing origin load.
Regional content hashing groups data centers by region and uses consistent hashing to route content to designated upper-tier caches:
- Same content always routes to the same upper-tier data center within a region.
- Eliminates redundant copies across multiple upper-tier caches.
- Increases the likelihood of cache HITs for the same content.
A popular image requested from multiple edge locations in a region:
- Before: Cached at 3-4 different upper-tier data centers
- After: Cached at 1 designated upper-tier data center
- Result: 3-4x fewer cache MISSes, reducing origin load and improving performance
To get started, enable Generic Global Tiered Cache on your zone.
You can now easily enable Real User Monitoring (RUM) monitoring for your hostnames, while safely dropping requests from visitors in the European Union to comply with GDPR and CCPA.
Our Web Analytics product has always been centered on giving you insights into your users' experience that you need to provide the best quality experience, without sacrificing user privacy in the process.
To help with that aim, you can now selectively enable RUM monitoring for your hostname and exclude EU visitor data in a single click. If you opt for this option, we will drop all metrics collected by our EU data centeres automatically.
You can learn more about what metrics are reported by Web Analytics and how it is collected in the Web Analytics documentation. You can enable Web Analytics on any hostname by going to the Web Analytics ↗ section of the dashboard, selecting "Manage Site" for the hostname you want to monitor, and choosing the appropriate enablement option.