Internal DNS (beta) now manageable in the Cloudflare dashboard
Participating beta testers can now fully configure Internal DNS directly in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
Map internal hostnames to private IPs for services, devices, and applications not exposed to the public Internet
Resolve internal DNS queries securely through Cloudflare Gateway
Use split-horizon DNS to return different responses based on network context
Consolidate internal and public DNS zones within a single management platform
- Beta participants can now create and manage internal zones and views in the Cloudflare dashboard
To learn more and get started, refer to the Internal DNS documentation.