Steer Traffic by AS Number in Load Balancing Custom Rules

You can now create more granular, network-aware Custom Rules in Cloudflare Load Balancing using the Autonomous System Number (ASN) of an incoming request.

This allows you to steer traffic with greater precision based on the network source of a request. For example, you can route traffic from specific Internet Service Providers (ISPs) or enterprise customers to dedicated infrastructure, optimize performance, or enforce compliance by directing certain networks to preferred data centers.

To get started, create a Custom Rule ↗ in your Load Balancer and select AS Num from the Field dropdown.