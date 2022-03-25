Custom rules

Use load balancing rules to customize the behavior of your load balancer. For example, create a rule that selects an origin pool based on the URI path of an HTTP request.

​​ More details

You can create Load Balancing rules whenever you create or edit a load balancer in Traffic > Load Balancing.

As with firewall rules , each Load Balancing rule is a combination of two elements: an expression and an action . Expressions define the criteria for an HTTP request to trigger an action. The action tells Cloudflare how to handle the request.

When building expressions for Load Balancing rules, refer to Supported fields and operators for definitions and usage.

By default, non-Enterprise customers have one Load Balancing rule per domain. For more rules, upgrade to Enterprise External link icon Open external link .

At the moment, you cannot use load balancing rules with Cloudflare Spectrum .