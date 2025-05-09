More ways to match — Snippets now support Custom Lists, Bot Score, and WAF Attack Score

You can now use IP, Autonomous System (AS), and Hostname custom lists to route traffic to Snippets and Cloud Connector, giving you greater precision and control over how you match and process requests at the edge.

In Snippets, you can now also match on Bot Score and WAF Attack Score, unlocking smarter edge logic for everything from request filtering and mitigation to tarpitting and logging.

What’s new:

Custom lists matching – Snippets and Cloud Connector now support user-created IP, AS, and Hostname lists via dashboard or Lists API. Great for shared logic across zones.

Bot Score and WAF Attack Score – Use Cloudflare’s intelligent traffic signals to detect bots or attacks and take advanced, tailored actions with just a few lines of code.

These enhancements unlock new possibilities for building smarter traffic workflows with minimal code and maximum efficiency.

Learn more in the Snippets and Cloud Connector documentation.