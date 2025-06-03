 Skip to content
Improved onboarding for Shopify merchants

DNS

Shopify merchants can now onboard to Orange-to-Orange (O2O) automatically, without needing to contact support or community members.

What's new:

  • Automatic enablement – O2O is available for all mutual Cloudflare and Shopify customers.

  • Branded record display – Merchants see a Shopify logo in DNS records, complete with helpful tooltips.

    Shopify O2O logo

  • Checkout protection – Workers and Snippets are blocked from running on the checkout path to reduce risk and improve security.

For more information, refer to the provider guide.