Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Cloudflare Secrets Store now available in Beta

Secrets Store SSL/TLS

Cloudflare Secrets Store is available today in Beta. You can now store, manage, and deploy account level secrets from a secure, centralized platform to your Workers.

Import repo or choose template

To spin up your Cloudflare Secrets Store, simply click the new Secrets Store tab in the dashboard or use this Wrangler command:

Terminal window
wrangler secrets-store store create <name> --remote

The following are supported in the Secrets Store beta:

  • Secrets Store UI & API: create your store & create, duplicate, update, scope, and delete a secret
  • Workers UI: bind a new or existing account level secret to a Worker and deploy in code
  • Wrangler: create your store & create, duplicate, update, scope, and delete a secret
  • Account Management UI & API: assign Secrets Store permissions roles & view audit logs for actions taken in Secrets Store core platform

For instructions on how to get started, visit our developer documentation.