Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloudflare Secrets Store now available in Beta
Cloudflare Secrets Store is available today in Beta. You can now store, manage, and deploy account level secrets from a secure, centralized platform to your Workers.
To spin up your Cloudflare Secrets Store, simply click the new Secrets Store tab in the dashboard ↗ or use this Wrangler command:
The following are supported in the Secrets Store beta:
- Secrets Store UI & API: create your store & create, duplicate, update, scope, and delete a secret
- Workers UI: bind a new or existing account level secret to a Worker and deploy in code
- Wrangler: create your store & create, duplicate, update, scope, and delete a secret
- Account Management UI & API: assign Secrets Store permissions roles & view audit logs for actions taken in Secrets Store core platform
For instructions on how to get started, visit our developer documentation.