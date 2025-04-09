Cloudflare Secrets Store now available in Beta

Cloudflare Secrets Store is available today in Beta. You can now store, manage, and deploy account level secrets from a secure, centralized platform to your Workers.

To spin up your Cloudflare Secrets Store, simply click the new Secrets Store tab in the dashboard ↗ or use this Wrangler command:

Terminal window wrangler secrets-store store create <name> --remote

The following are supported in the Secrets Store beta:

Secrets Store UI & API: create your store & create, duplicate, update, scope, and delete a secret

Workers UI: bind a new or existing account level secret to a Worker and deploy in code

Wrangler: create your store & create, duplicate, update, scope, and delete a secret

Account Management UI & API: assign Secrets Store permissions roles & view audit logs for actions taken in Secrets Store core platform

For instructions on how to get started, visit our developer documentation.