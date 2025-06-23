Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Account-level DNS analytics now available via GraphQL Analytics API
Authoritative DNS analytics are now available on the account level via the Cloudflare GraphQL Analytics API.
This allows users to query DNS analytics across multiple zones in their account, by using the
accounts filter.
Here is an example to retrieve the most recent DNS queries across all zones in your account that resulted in an
NXDOMAIN response over a given time frame. Please replace
a30f822fcd7c401984bf85d8f2a5111c with your actual account ID.
To learn more and get started, refer to the DNS Analytics documentation.