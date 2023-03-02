Troubleshooting FAQ for new Cloudflare customers
Overview
Below are the most common customer questions and issues experienced when getting started with Cloudflare.
Questions
- Why are Cloudflare’s IPs in my origin web server logs?
- Why doesn’t my CNAME record resolve?
- Why is my site served over HTTP instead of HTTPS?
- Why is my Cloudflare Universal SSL certificate not active?
Issues
- SSL errors in appear in my browser
- I’m noticing 525 or 526 errors or redirect loops
- SSL isn’t working for my second-level subdomain (i.e. dev.www.example.com)
- Why is my site content not properly rendering? Why am I receiving mixed content errors?
- My domain’s email stopped working
- Why was my domain deleted from Cloudflare?