Create a subdomain
Most subdomains serve a specific purpose within the overall context of your website. For example,
blog.example.com might be your blog,
support.example.com could be your customer help portal, and
store.example.com would be your e-commerce site.
Subdomain records
To create a new subdomain, you would first add the subdomain content at your host.
Then, you would create a corresponding
A,
AAAA, or
CNAME record for that subdomain (
blog,
store).
|Type
|Name
|IPv4 address
|Proxy status
|A
www
192.0.2.1
|Proxied