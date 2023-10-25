Create a subdomain

Cloudflare Docs
Getting started (Learning Path)
Most subdomains serve a specific purpose within the overall context of your website. For example, blog.example.com might be your blog, support.example.com could be your customer help portal, and store.example.com would be your e-commerce site.

​​ Subdomain records

To create a new subdomain, you would first add the subdomain content at your host.

Then, you would create a corresponding A, AAAA, or CNAME record for that subdomain (blog, store).

TypeNameIPv4 addressProxy status
Awww192.0.2.1Proxied



