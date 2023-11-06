Troubleshooting setup issues
When you set up Cloudflare, you may experience the following issues or error messages.
Error messages
ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS
525or
526errors
- Cannot add DNS records with the same name
ERR_SSL_VERSION_OR_CIPHER_MISMATCHor
SSL_ERROR_NO_CYPHER_OVERLAP
DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN
- Record exposing origin server IP address
- Mixed content errors
- SSL errors in appear in my browser
Behavior
- Why are Cloudflare’s IPs in my origin web server logs?
- Is Cloudflare attacking me?
- Cannot add domain to Cloudflare
- My domain’s email stopped working
- Why is my site served over HTTP instead of HTTPS?
- SSL is not working for my second-level subdomain, such as
dev.www.example.com
- Why was my domain deleted from Cloudflare?
Cloudflare
General resources
Is Cloudflare attacking me?
There are two common scenarios where Cloudflare is falsely perceived to attack your site:
- Unless you restore the original visitor IP addresses, Cloudflare IP addresses appear in your server logs for all proxied requests.
- The attacker is spoofing Cloudflare’s IPs. Cloudflare only sends traffic to your origin web server over a few specific ports unless you use Cloudflare Spectrum.
Ideally, because Cloudflare is a reverse proxy, your hosting provider observes attack traffic connecting from Cloudflare IP addresses. In contrast, if you notice connections from IP addresses that do not belong to Cloudflare, the attack is direct to your origin web server. Cloudflare cannot stop attacks directly to your origin IP address because the traffic bypasses Cloudflare’s network.