Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Fundamentals on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Fundamentals
  3. Setup
  4. Troubleshooting

Troubleshooting setup issues

When you set up Cloudflare, you may experience the following issues or error messages.

​​ Error messages

​​ Behavior

​​ Cloudflare

​​ General resources

​​ Is Cloudflare attacking me?

There are two common scenarios where Cloudflare is falsely perceived to attack your site:

Ideally, because Cloudflare is a reverse proxy, your hosting provider observes attack traffic connecting from  Cloudflare IP addresses. In contrast, if you notice connections from IP addresses that do not belong to Cloudflare, the attack is direct to your origin web server. Cloudflare cannot stop attacks directly to your origin IP address because the traffic bypasses Cloudflare’s network.