Product compatibility

The following table provides a list of compatibility guidelines for various Cloudflare products and features.

As a general rule, settings on the customer zone will override settings on the SaaS zone.

ProductCustomer zoneSaas zoneNotes
Cloudflare AccessYesYes
Argo Smart RoutingNoYesCustomer zones can still use Smart Routing for non-O2O traffic.
Bot ManagementYes*Yes*Bot Management cannot be enabled on both the customer zone and the SaaS zone
Browser Integrity CheckYesYes
CacheYes*YesThough caching is possible on a customer zone, it is generally discouraged (especially for HTML).

Your SaaS provider likely performs its own caching outside of Cloudflare and caching on your zone might lead to out-of-sync or stale cache states.

Customer zones can still cache content that are not routed through a SaaS provider’s zone.
China NetworkNoNo
DNSYes*YesAs a SaaS customer, do not remove the records related to your Cloudflare for SaaS setup.

Otherwise, your traffic will begin routing away from your SaaS provider.
HTTP/2 prioritizationYesYes*This feature must be enabled on the customer zone to function.
Image resizingYesYes
IPv6YesYes
IPv6 CompatibilityYesYes*If the customer zone has IPv6 Compatibility enabled, generally the SaaS zone should as well.

If not, make sure the SaaS zone enables Pseudo IPv4.
Load BalancingNoYesCustomer zones can still use Load Balancing for non-O2O traffic.
Page RulesYes*YesPage Rules that match the subdomain used for O2O may block or interfere with the flow of visitors to your website.
MirageYesYes
Origin RulesYes*YesOrigin Rules that match the subdomain used for O2O may block or interfere with the flow of visitors to your website.
PolishYes*YesPolish only runs on cached assets. If the customer zone is bypassing cache for SaaS zone destined traffic, then images optimized by Polish will not be loaded from origin.
Rate LimitingYes*YesRate Limiting rules that match the subdomain used for O2O may block or interfere with the flow of visitors to your website.
Security LevelYesYes
SpectrumNoNo
Transform RulesYes*YesTransform Rules that match the subdomain used for O2O may block or interfere with the flow of visitors to your website.
WAF custom rulesYesYesWAF custom rules that match the subdomain used for O2O may block or interfere with the flow of visitors to your website.
WAF managed rulesYesYes
Waiting RoomYesYes
WebsocketsNoNo
WorkersYes*YesSimilar to Page Rules, Workers that match the subdomain used for O2O may block or interfere with the flow of visitors to your website.
ZarazYesNo