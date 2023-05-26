Product compatibility
The following table provides a list of compatibility guidelines for various Cloudflare products and features.
As a general rule, settings on the customer zone will override settings on the SaaS zone.
|Product
|Customer zone
|Saas zone
|Notes
|Cloudflare Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Argo Smart Routing
|No
|Yes
|Customer zones can still use Smart Routing for non-O2O traffic.
|Bot Management
|Yes*
|Yes*
|Bot Management cannot be enabled on both the customer zone and the SaaS zone
|Browser Integrity Check
|Yes
|Yes
|Cache
|Yes*
|Yes
|Though caching is possible on a customer zone, it is generally discouraged (especially for HTML).
Your SaaS provider likely performs its own caching outside of Cloudflare and caching on your zone might lead to out-of-sync or stale cache states.
Customer zones can still cache content that are not routed through a SaaS provider’s zone.
|China Network
|No
|No
|DNS
|Yes*
|Yes
|As a SaaS customer, do not remove the records related to your Cloudflare for SaaS setup.
Otherwise, your traffic will begin routing away from your SaaS provider.
|HTTP/2 prioritization
|Yes
|Yes*
|This feature must be enabled on the customer zone to function.
|Image resizing
|Yes
|Yes
|IPv6
|Yes
|Yes
|IPv6 Compatibility
|Yes
|Yes*
|If the customer zone has IPv6 Compatibility enabled, generally the SaaS zone should as well.
If not, make sure the SaaS zone enables Pseudo IPv4.
|Load Balancing
|No
|Yes
|Customer zones can still use Load Balancing for non-O2O traffic.
|Page Rules
|Yes*
|Yes
|Page Rules that match the subdomain used for O2O may block or interfere with the flow of visitors to your website.
|Mirage
|Yes
|Yes
|Origin Rules
|Yes*
|Yes
|Origin Rules that match the subdomain used for O2O may block or interfere with the flow of visitors to your website.
|Polish
|Yes*
|Yes
|Polish only runs on cached assets. If the customer zone is bypassing cache for SaaS zone destined traffic, then images optimized by Polish will not be loaded from origin.
|Rate Limiting
|Yes*
|Yes
|Rate Limiting rules that match the subdomain used for O2O may block or interfere with the flow of visitors to your website.
|Security Level
|Yes
|Yes
|Spectrum
|No
|No
|Transform Rules
|Yes*
|Yes
|Transform Rules that match the subdomain used for O2O may block or interfere with the flow of visitors to your website.
|WAF custom rules
|Yes
|Yes
|WAF custom rules that match the subdomain used for O2O may block or interfere with the flow of visitors to your website.
|WAF managed rules
|Yes
|Yes
|Waiting Room
|Yes
|Yes
|Websockets
|No
|No
|Workers
|Yes*
|Yes
|Similar to Page Rules, Workers that match the subdomain used for O2O may block or interfere with the flow of visitors to your website.
|Zaraz
|Yes
|No