Validation status

Pending Custom hostname is pending hostname validation.

Active Custom hostname has completed hostname validation and is active.

Active re-deploying Customer hostname is active and the changes have been processed.

Blocked Custom hostname cannot be added to Cloudflare at this time. Custom hostname was likely associated with Cloudflare previously and flagged for abuse.



If you are an Enterprise customer, contact your Customer Success Manager. Otherwise, email [email protected] with the name of the web property and a detailed explanation of your association with this web property.

Moved Custom hostname is not active after Pending for the entirety of the Validation Backoff Schedule or it no longer points to the fallback origin.