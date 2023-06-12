Validation status

Cloudflare Docs
When you validate a custom hostname, that hostname can be in several different statuses.

StatusDescription
PendingCustom hostname is pending hostname validation.
ActiveCustom hostname has completed hostname validation and is active.
Active re-deployingCustomer hostname is active and the changes have been processed.
BlockedCustom hostname cannot be added to Cloudflare at this time. Custom hostname was likely associated with Cloudflare previously and flagged for abuse.

If you are an Enterprise customer, contact your Customer Success Manager. Otherwise, email [email protected] with the name of the web property and a detailed explanation of your association with this web property.
MovedCustom hostname is not active after Pending for the entirety of the Validation Backoff Schedule or it no longer points to the fallback origin.
DeletedCustom hostname was deleted from the zone. Occurs when status is Moved for more than seven days.