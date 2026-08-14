Get started

Overview Deploy a platform Try it out Understand how it works Dispatch namespace Dispatch Worker User Workers Build your platform Build an AI vibe coding platform Deploy an internal static sites platform

Get started with Workers for Platforms by deploying a starter kit to your account.

Deploy a platform

Deploy the Platform Starter Kit ↗ to your Cloudflare account. This creates a complete Workers for Platforms setup with one click.

After deployment completes, open your Worker URL. You now have a platform where you can deploy code snippets.

Try it out

Enter a script name, for example my-worker . Write or paste Worker code in the editor. Click Deploy Worker.

Once deployed, visit /<script-name> on your Worker URL to run your code. For example, if you named your script my-worker , go to https://<your-worker>.<subdomain>.workers.dev/my-worker .

Each script you deploy becomes its own isolated Worker. The platform calls the Cloudflare API to create the Worker and the dispatch Worker routes requests to it based on the URL path.

Understand how it works

The template you deployed contains three components that work together:

Dispatch namespace

A dispatch namespace is a collection of user Workers. Think of it as a container that holds all the Workers your platform deploys on behalf of your customers.

When you deployed the template, it created a dispatch namespace automatically. You can view it in the Cloudflare dashboard under Workers for Platforms.

Dispatch Worker

The dispatch Worker receives incoming requests and routes them to the correct user Worker. It uses a binding to access the dispatch namespace.

export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { // Get the user Worker name from the URL path const url = new URL (request.url); const workerName = url.pathname. split ( "/" )[ 1 ]; // Fetch the user Worker from the dispatch namespace const userWorker = env. DISPATCHER . get (workerName); // Forward the request to the user Worker return userWorker. fetch (request); }, };

The env.DISPATCHER.get() method retrieves a user Worker by name from the dispatch namespace.

User Workers

User Workers contain the code your customers write and deploy. They run in isolated environments with no access to other customers' data or code.

In the template, user Workers are deployed programmatically through the API. In production, your platform would call the Cloudflare API or SDK to deploy user Workers when your customers save their code.

Build your platform

Now that you understand how the components work together, customize the template for your use case:

Build an AI vibe coding platform

Build an AI vibe coding platform where users describe what they want and AI generates and deploys applications.

With VibeSDK ↗, Cloudflare's open source vibe coding platform, you can get started with an example that handles AI code generation, code execution in secure sandboxes, live previews, and deployment at scale.

View demo

View on GitHub

Deploy an internal static sites platform

Deploy an internal drag-and-drop static site platform for your company. Employees upload files and get a live URL -- every site is protected behind Cloudflare Access.

Uses Workers for Platforms and Access to handle site deployment and company-wide authentication.

View on GitHub