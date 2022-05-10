Changelog
Workers for Platforms users might also be interested in the Workers changelog which has detailed changes to the Workers runtime and the various configuration options available to your dispatch and user Workers.
Workers for Platforms available to all users
Workers for Platforms will be available for all users through the new pay-as-you-go plan. For more information, refer to the blog post.
Outbound Workers, Custom Limits and Tail Workers
Outbound Workers, Custom Limits and Tail Workers are now available.
Workers for Platform announced
Workers for Platforms, built on top of Cloudflare Workers, allows you to deploy custom code on behalf of your users or lets your users directly deploy their own code to your platform. For more information, refer to the announcement blog post.