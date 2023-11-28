IPv6 compatibility
Cloudflare enables IPv6 on all domains without requiring additional configuration or hardware (as long as your host provides IPv6 support).
When both IPv4 and IPv6 connections are available, Cloudflare prefers IPv4.
Availability
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Can customize
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
Enable IPv6 compatibility
By default, IPv6 compatibility is enabled on your domain and will apply to all domains and subdomains covered by proxied DNS records.
Disable IPv6 compatibility
If your origin web server only understands IPv4 formatted IP addresses, non-Enterprise customers should enable Pseudo IPv4.
Alternatively, customers with an Enterprise account can disable Cloudflare’s IPv6 compatibility.
To disable IPv6 Compatibility in the dashboard:
- Log in to your Cloudflare account and go to a specific domain.
- Go to Network.
- For IPv6 Compatibility, switch the toggle to Off.
To disable IPv6 Compatibility with the API, send a
PATCH request with the
value parameter set to
"off".
Troubleshoot an IPv6 network issue
Provide the following information to Cloudflare Support if you experience issues with IPv6 connectivity:
- A traceroute that demonstrates the IPv6 connection issues,
- the Cloudflare data center serving your request when the IPv6 issues occur, and
- confirmation of whether disabling IPv6 Compatibility resolves the issue.