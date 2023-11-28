IPv6 compatibility

Cloudflare enables IPv6 on all domains without requiring additional configuration or hardware (as long as your host provides IPv6 support).

When both IPv4 and IPv6 connections are available, Cloudflare prefers IPv4.

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Can customize No No No Yes

​​ Enable IPv6 compatibility

By default, IPv6 compatibility is enabled on your domain and will apply to all domains and subdomains covered by proxied DNS records. If you have signed up for Cloudflare through a Cloudflare hosting partner External link icon Open external link or by use partial setup, IPv6 compatibility does not apply to your apex domain.

​​ Disable IPv6 compatibility

If your origin web server only understands IPv4 formatted IP addresses, non-Enterprise customers should enable Pseudo IPv4.

Alternatively, customers with an Enterprise account can disable Cloudflare’s IPv6 compatibility.

Even when IPv6 is disabled, domains can still receive IPv6 traffic via the Tor network. To completely disable all IPv6 traffic: Disable Onion Routing .

. Use a WAF custom rule to block 0:0:0:0:0:0:0:0/0 using the filter ip.src in {::/0} .

​​ Troubleshoot an IPv6 network issue

Provide the following information to Cloudflare Support if you experience issues with IPv6 connectivity: