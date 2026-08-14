Cloudflare enables IPv6 on all domains without requiring additional configuration or hardware (as long as your host provides IPv6 support).
When IPv6 compatibility is turned on, Cloudflare auto generates
AAAA DNS records to allow IPv6 clients to connect. On the other hand, when IPv6 compatibility is turned off, Cloudflare does not automatically generate and advertise
AAAA DNS for the zone. Client software will determine whether to use IPv4 or IPv6 to connect to a hostname that supports both methods.
For proxied DNS records that have both an IPv6 and IPv4 origin address, Cloudflare will prefer the IPv4 address when connecting to your origin server.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Can customize
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
By default, IPv6 compatibility is turned on for your domain and will apply to all domains and subdomains covered by proxied DNS records.
If your origin web server only understands IPv4 formatted IP addresses, non-Enterprise customers should configure Pseudo IPv4.
Alternatively, customers with an Enterprise account can turn off Cloudflare's IPv6 compatibility.
To turn off IPv6 compatibility in the dashboard:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Network page.Go to Network ↗
-
Turn off IPv6 Compatibility.
To turn off IPv6 compatibility using the API, send a
PATCH request with
ipv6 as the setting name in the URI path, and the
value parameter set to
"off".
Provide the following information to Cloudflare Support if you experience issues with IPv6 connectivity:
- A traceroute that demonstrates the IPv6 connection issues.
- The Cloudflare data center serving your request when the IPv6 issues occur.
- Confirmation of whether disabling IPv6 Compatibility resolves the issue.