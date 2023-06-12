Pre-validation methods

Pre-validation methods help verify domain ownership before your customer’s traffic is proxying through Cloudflare.

​​ Use when

Use pre-validation methods when your customers cannot tolerate any downtime, which often occurs with production domains.

The downside is that these methods require an additional setup step for your customers. Especially if you already need them to add something to their domain for certificate validation, pre-validation might make their onboarding more complicated.

If your customers can tolerate a bit of downtime and you want their setup to be simpler, review our real-time validation methods.

​​ How to

​​ TXT records

TXT validation is when your customer adds a TXT record to their authoritative DNS to verify domain ownership. If your customer cannot update their authoritative DNS, you could also use HTTP validation.

To set up TXT validation:

When you create a custom hostname, save the ownership_verification information. { "result" : [ { "id" : "3537a672-e4d8-4d89-aab9-26cb622918a1" , "hostname" : "app.example.com" , "status" : "pending" , "verification_errors" : [ "custom hostname does not CNAME to this zone." ] , "ownership_verification" : { "type" : "txt" , "name" : "_cf-custom-hostname.app.example.com" , "value" : "0e2d5a7f-1548-4f27-8c05-b577cb14f4ec" } , "created_at" : "2020-03-04T19:04:02.705068Z" } ] } Have your customer add a TXT record with that name and value at their authoritative DNS provider. After a few minutes, you will see the hostname status become Active in the UI. Once you activate the custom hostname, your customer can remove the TXT record.

​​ HTTP tokens

HTTP validation is when you or your customer places an HTTP token on their origin server to verify domain ownership.

To set up HTTP validation:

When you create a custom hostname using the API, Cloudflare provides an HTTP ownership_verification record in the response.

To get and use the ownership_verification record: