Pre-validation methods
Pre-validation methods help verify domain ownership before your customer’s traffic is proxying through Cloudflare.
Use when
Use pre-validation methods when your customers cannot tolerate any downtime, which often occurs with production domains.
The downside is that these methods require an additional setup step for your customers. Especially if you already need them to add something to their domain for certificate validation, pre-validation might make their onboarding more complicated.
If your customers can tolerate a bit of downtime and you want their setup to be simpler, review our real-time validation methods.
How to
TXT records
TXT validation is when your customer adds a
TXT record to their authoritative DNS to verify domain ownership.
To set up
TXT validation:
When you create a custom hostname, save the
ownership_verificationinformation.{"result": [{"id": "3537a672-e4d8-4d89-aab9-26cb622918a1","hostname": "app.example.com",// ..."status": "pending","verification_errors": ["custom hostname does not CNAME to this zone."],"ownership_verification": {"type": "txt","name": "_cf-custom-hostname.app.example.com","value": "0e2d5a7f-1548-4f27-8c05-b577cb14f4ec"},"created_at": "2020-03-04T19:04:02.705068Z"}]}
Have your customer add a
TXTrecord with that
nameand
valueat their authoritative DNS provider.
After a few minutes, you will see the hostname status become Active in the UI.
Once you activate the custom hostname, your customer can remove the
TXTrecord.
HTTP tokens
HTTP validation is when you or your customer places an HTTP token on their origin server to verify domain ownership.
To set up HTTP validation:
When you create a custom hostname using the API, Cloudflare provides an HTTP
ownership_verification record in the response.
To get and use the
ownership_verification record:
Make an API call to create a Custom Hostname.
In the response, copy the
http_urland
http_bodyfrom the
ownership_verification_httpobject:
Example response (truncated){"result": [{"id": "24c8c68e-bec2-49b6-868e-f06373780630","hostname": "app.example.com",// ..."ownership_verification_http": {"http_url": "http://app.example.com/.well-known/cf-custom-hostname-challenge/24c8c68e-bec2-49b6-868e-f06373780630","http_body": "48b409f6-c886-406b-8cbc-0fbf59983555"},"created_at": "2020-03-04T20:06:04.117122Z"}]}
Have your customer place the
http_urland
http_bodyon their origin web server.
Example response (truncated)location "/.well-known/cf-custom-hostname-challenge/24c8c68e-bec2-49b6-868e-f06373780630" {return 200 "48b409f6-c886-406b-8cbc-0fbf59983555\n";}
Cloudflare will access this token by sending
GETrequests to the
http_urlusing
User-Agent: Cloudflare Custom Hostname Verification.
After a few minutes, you will see the hostname status become Active in the UI.
Once the hostname is active, your customer can remove the token from their origin server.