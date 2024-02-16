Cloudflare for SaaS
In the following sections, we will give you some details about how to configure Cloudflare for SaaS with Regional Services and Customer Metadata Boundary.
Regional Services
To configure Regional Services for both hostnames proxied through Cloudflare and the fallback origin, follow these steps for the dashboard or API configuration:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select an account and zone.
- Go to the Custom Hostnames tab.
- Follow these steps to configure Cloudflare for SaaS.
- Set the fallback record.
- Create a Custom Hostname.
- Run the API POST command on the Custom Hostname to create a
regional_hostnameswith a specific region.
The Regional Services functionality can be extended to Custom Hostnames and this is dependent on the target of the alias.
Consider the following example.
Below you can find a breakdown of the different ways that you might configure Cloudflare for SaaS and the corresponding processing regions:
- No processing region:
fallback.saasprovider.com
- Processing region is the
US:
us.saasprovider.com
- User location:
UK(closest datacenter:
LHR)
|Test
|Custom Hostname
|Target
|Origin
|Location
|1
|
regionalservices-default.example.com
fallback.saasprovider.com
|default (fallback)
LHR
|2
regionalservices-default2.example.com
us.saasprovider.com
|default (fallback)
EWR
|3
regionalservices-custom.example.com
fallback.saasprovider.com
us.saasprovider.com (custom)
LHR
|4
regionalservices-custom2.example.com
us.saasprovider.com
us.saasprovider.com (custom)
EWR
In order to set a processing region for the fallback record to any of the available regions for Regional Services, create a new regional hostname entry for the fallback via a POST request.
To update the existing region (for example, from
EUto
US), make a PATCH request for the fallback to update the processing region accordingly.
To remove the regional services processing region and set it back to
Earth, make a DELETE request to delete the region configuration.
Customer Metadata Boundary
Cloudflare for SaaS Analytics based on HTTP requests are fully supported by Customer Metadata Boundary.
Refer to Cloudflare for SaaS documentation for more information.