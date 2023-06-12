Error codes
When you validate a custom hostname, you might encounter the following error codes.
|Error
|Cause
|Zone does not have a fallback origin set.
|Fallback is not active.
|Fallback origin is in a status of
initializing,
pending_deployment,
pending_deletion, or
deleted.
|Fallback is not active.
|Custom hostname does not
CNAME to this zone.
|Zone does not have apex proxying entitlement and custom hostname does not CNAME to zone.
|None of the
A or
AAAA records are owned by this account and the pre-generated ownership validation token was not found.
|Account has apex proxying enabled but the custom hostname failed the hostname validation check on the
A record.
|This account and the pre-generated ownership validation token was not found.
|Hostname does not
CNAME to zone or none of the
A/
AAAA records match reserved IPs for zone.