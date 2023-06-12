Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Platforms
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Platforms
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare for Platforms on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare for Platforms
  3. ...
  4. ...
  5. Hostname validation
  6. Error codes

Error codes

When you validate a custom hostname, you might encounter the following error codes.

ErrorCause
Zone does not have a fallback origin set.Fallback is not active.
Fallback origin is in a status of initializing, pending_deployment, pending_deletion, or deleted.Fallback is not active.
Custom hostname does not CNAME to this zone.Zone does not have apex proxying entitlement and custom hostname does not CNAME to zone.
None of the A or AAAA records are owned by this account and the pre-generated ownership validation token was not found.Account has apex proxying enabled but the custom hostname failed the hostname validation check on the A record.
This account and the pre-generated ownership validation token was not found.Hostname does not CNAME to zone or none of the A/AAAA records match reserved IPs for zone.