Apex proxying
Apex proxying allows your customers to use their apex domains (
example.com) with your SaaS application.
Benefits
In a normal Cloudflare for SaaS setup, your customers route traffic to your hostname by creating a
CNAME record pointing to your CNAME target.
However, most DNS providers do not allow
CNAME records at the zone’s root1. This means that your customers have to use a subdomain as a vanity domain (
shop.example.com) instead of their domain apex (
example.com).
This limitation does not apply with apex proxying. Cloudflare assigns a set of IP prefixes to your account (or uses your own if you have BYOIP). This means that customers can create a standard
A record to route traffic to your domain, which can support the domain apex.
Setup
Cloudflare offers this functionality through CNAME flattening. ↩︎