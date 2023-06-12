Apex proxying

Apex proxying allows your customers to use their apex domains ( example.com ) with your SaaS application. Only certain customers have access to this feature. For more details, see the Plans page.

In a normal Cloudflare for SaaS setup, your customers route traffic to your hostname by creating a CNAME record pointing to your CNAME target.

However, most DNS providers do not allow CNAME records at the zone’s root. This means that your customers have to use a subdomain as a vanity domain ( shop.example.com ) instead of their domain apex ( example.com ).