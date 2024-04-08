Pricing

Workers for Platforms will be available as new pay-as-you-go offering on April 16th.

The Workers for Platforms Paid plan is $25 monthly and comes with the following usage allotments and overage pricing:

Requests1 2 Duration CPU time2 Scripts 20 million requests included per month



+$0.30 per additional million No charge or limit for duration 60 million CPU milliseconds included per month



+$0.02 per additional million CPU milliseconds



Max of 30 seconds of CPU time per invocation

Max of 15 minutes of CPU time per Cron Trigger or Queue Consumer invocation 1000 scripts



+$0.02 per additional script

subrequests

dispatch Worker

user Worker

outbound Worker

A Workers for Platforms project that serves 100 million requests per month, uses an average of 10 milliseconds (ms) of CPU time per request and uses 1200 scripts would have the following estimated costs:

Monthly Costs Formula Subscription $25.00 Requests $24.00 (100,000,000 requests - 20,000,000 included requests) / 1,000,000 * $0.30 CPU time $18.80 ((10 ms of CPU time per request * 100,000,000 requests) - 60,000,000 included CPU ms) / 1,000,000 * $0.02 Scripts $4.00 1200 scripts - 1000 included scripts * $0.02 Total $71.80