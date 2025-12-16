Before
Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
The
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workerspackage now supports the
ctx.exportsAPI, allowing you to access your Worker's top-level exports during tests.
You can access
ctx.exportsin unit tests by calling
createExecutionContext():
Alternatively, you can import
exportsdirectly from
cloudflare:workers:
See the context-exports fixture ↗ for a complete example.
Wrangler now supports automatic configuration for popular web frameworks in experimental mode, making it even easier to deploy to Cloudflare Workers.
Previously, if you wanted to deploy an application using a popular web framework like Next.js or Astro, you had to follow tutorials to set up your application for deployment to Cloudflare Workers. This usually involved creating a Wrangler file, installing adapters, or changing configuration options.
Now
wrangler deploydoes this for you. Starting with Wrangler 4.55, you can use
npx wrangler deploy --x-autoconfigin the directory of any web application using one of the supported frameworks. Wrangler will then proceed to configure and deploy it to your Cloudflare account.
You can also configure your application without deploying it by using the new
npx wrangler setupcommand. This enables you to easily review what changes we are making so your application is ready for Cloudflare Workers.
The following application frameworks are supported starting today:
- Next.js
- Astro
- Nuxt
- TanStack Start
- SolidStart
- React Router
- SvelteKit
- Docusaurus
- Qwik
- Analog
Automatic configuration also supports static sites by detecting the assets directory and build command. From a single index.html file to the output of a generator like Jekyll or Hugo, you can just run
npx wrangler deploy --x-autoconfigto upload to Cloudflare.
We're really excited to bring you automatic configuration so you can do more with Workers. Please let us know if you run into challenges using this experimentally. We’ve opened a GitHub discussion ↗ and would love to hear your feedback.
A new Rules of Durable Objects guide is now available, providing opinionated best practices for building effective Durable Objects applications. This guide covers design patterns, storage strategies, concurrency, and common anti-patterns to avoid.
Key guidance includes:
- Design around your "atom" of coordination — Create one Durable Object per logical unit (chat room, game session, user) instead of a global singleton that becomes a bottleneck.
- Use SQLite storage with RPC methods — SQLite-backed Durable Objects with typed RPC methods provide the best developer experience and performance.
- Understand input and output gates — Learn how Cloudflare's runtime prevents data races by default, how write coalescing works, and when to use
blockConcurrencyWhile().
- Leverage Hibernatable WebSockets — Reduce costs for real-time applications by allowing Durable Objects to sleep while maintaining WebSocket connections.
The testing documentation has also been updated with modern patterns using
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers, including examples for testing SQLite storage, alarms, and direct instance access:
Storage billing for SQLite-backed Durable Objects will be enabled in January 2026, with a target date of January 7, 2026 (no earlier).
To view your SQLite storage usage, go to the Durable Objects pageGo to Durable Objects
If you do not want to incur costs, please take action such as optimizing queries or deleting unnecessary stored data in order to reduce your SQLite storage usage ahead of the January 7th target. Only usage on and after the billing target date will incur charges.
Developers on the Workers Paid plan with Durable Object's SQLite storage usage beyond included limits will incur charges according to SQLite storage pricing announced in September 2024 with the public beta ↗. Developers on the Workers Free plan will not be charged.
Compute billing for SQLite-backed Durable Objects has been enabled since the initial public beta. SQLite-backed Durable Objects currently incur charges for requests and duration, and no changes are being made to compute billing.
For more information about SQLite storage pricing and limits, refer to the Durable Objects pricing documentation.
Python Workers now feature improved cold start performance, reducing initialization time for new Worker instances. This improvement is particularly noticeable for Workers with larger dependency sets or complex initialization logic.
Every time you deploy a Python Worker, a memory snapshot is captured after the top level of the Worker is executed. This snapshot captures all imports, including package imports that are often costly to load. The memory snapshot is loaded when the Worker is first started, avoiding the need to reload the Python runtime and all dependencies on each cold start.
We set up a benchmark that imports common packages (httpx ↗, fastapi ↗ and pydantic ↗) to see how Python Workers stack up against other platforms:
Platform Mean Cold Start (ms) Cloudflare Python Workers 1027 AWS Lambda 2502 Google Cloud Run 3069
These benchmarks run continuously. You can view the results and the methodology on our benchmark page ↗.
In additional testing, we have found that without any memory snapshot, the cold start for this benchmark takes around 10 seconds, so this change improves cold start performance by roughly a factor of 10.
To get started with Python Workers, check out our Python Workers overview.
We are introducing a brand new tool called Pywrangler, which simplifies package management in Python Workers by automatically installing Workers-compatible Python packages into your project.
With Pywrangler, you specify your Worker's Python dependencies in your
pyproject.tomlfile:
You can then develop and deploy your Worker using the following commands:
Pywrangler automatically downloads and vendors the necessary packages for your Worker, and these packages are bundled with the Worker when you deploy.
Consult the Python packages documentation for full details on Pywrangler and Python package management in Workers.
When using the Cloudflare Vite plugin to build and deploy Workers, a Wrangler configuration file is now optional for assets-only (static) sites. If no
wrangler.toml,
wrangler.json, or
wrangler.jsoncfile is found, the plugin generates sensible defaults for an assets-only site. The
nameis based on the
package.jsonor the project directory name, and the
compatibility_dateuses the latest date supported by your installed Miniflare version.
This allows easier setup for static sites using Vite. Note that SPAs will still need to set
assets.not_found_handlingto
single-page-application↗ in order to function correctly.
The Cloudflare Vite plugin now supports programmatic configuration of Workers without a Wrangler configuration file. You can use the
configoption to define Worker settings directly in your Vite configuration, or to modify existing configuration loaded from a Wrangler config file. This is particularly useful when integrating with other build tools or frameworks, as it allows them to control Worker configuration without needing users to manage a separate config file.
The Vite plugin's new
configoption accepts either a partial configuration object or a function that receives the current configuration and returns overrides. This option is applied after any config file is loaded, allowing the plugin to override specific values or define Worker configuration entirely in code.
Setting
configto an object to provide configuration values that merge with defaults and config file settings:
Use a function to modify the existing configuration:
Return an object with values to merge:
Auxiliary Workers also support the
configoption, enabling multi-Worker architectures without config files.
Define auxiliary Workers without config files using
configinside the
auxiliaryWorkersarray:
For more details and examples, see Programmatic configuration.
Workers applications now use reusable Cloudflare Access policies to reduce duplication and simplify access management across multiple Workers.
Previously, enabling Cloudflare Access on a Worker created per-application policies, unique to each application. Now, we create reusable policies that can be shared across applications:
-
Preview URLs: All Workers preview URLs share a single "Cloudflare Workers Preview URLs" policy across your account. This policy is automatically created the first time you enable Access on any preview URL. By sharing a single policy across all preview URLs, you can configure access rules once and have them apply company-wide to all Workers which protect preview URLs. This makes it much easier to manage who can access preview environments without having to update individual policies for each Worker.
-
Production workers.dev URLs: When enabled, each Worker gets its own reusable policy (named
<worker-name> - Production) by default. We recognize production services often have different access requirements and having individual policies here makes it easier to configure service-to-service authentication or protect internal dashboards or applications with specific user groups. Keeping these policies separate gives you the flexibility to configure exactly the right access rules for each production service. When you disable Access on a production Worker, the associated policy is automatically cleaned up if it's not being used by other applications.
This change reduces policy duplication, simplifies cross-company access management for preview environments, and provides the flexibility needed for production services. You can still customize access rules by editing the reusable policies in the Zero Trust dashboard.
To enable Cloudflare Access on your Worker:
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Workers & Pages.
- Select your Worker.
- Go to Settings > Domains & Routes.
- For
workers.devor Preview URLs, click Enable Cloudflare Access.
- Optionally, click Manage Cloudflare Access to customize the policy.
For more information on configuring Cloudflare Access for Workers, refer to the Workers Access documentation.
-
The latest release of @cloudflare/agents ↗ brings resumable streaming, significant MCP client improvements, and critical fixes for schedules and Durable Object lifecycle management.
AIChatAgentnow supports resumable streaming, allowing clients to reconnect and continue receiving streamed responses without losing data. This is useful for:
- Long-running AI responses
- Users on unreliable networks
- Users switching between devices mid-conversation
- Background tasks where users navigate away and return
- Real-time collaboration where multiple clients need to stay in sync
Streams are maintained across page refreshes, broken connections, and syncing across open tabs and devices.
- Default JSON schema validator added to MCP client
- Schedules ↗ can now safely destroy the agent
The
MCPClientManagerAPI has been redesigned for better clarity and control:
- New
registerServer()method: Register MCP servers without immediately connecting
- New
connectToServer()method: Establish connections to registered servers
- Improved reconnect logic:
restoreConnectionsFromStorage()now properly handles failed connections
The SDK now includes a formalized
MCPConnectionStateenum with states:
idle,
connecting,
authenticating,
connected,
discovering, and
ready.
MCP discovery fetches the available tools, prompts, and resources from an MCP server so your agent knows what capabilities are available. The
MCPClientConnectionclass now includes a dedicated
discover()method with improved reliability:
- Supports cancellation via AbortController
- Configurable timeout (default 15s)
- Discovery failures now throw errors immediately instead of silently continuing
- Fixed a bug where schedules ↗ meant to fire immediately with this.schedule(0, ...) or
this.schedule(new Date(), ...)would not fire
- Fixed an issue where schedules that took longer than 30 seconds would occasionally time out
- Fixed SSE transport now properly forwards session IDs and request headers
- Fixed AI SDK stream events convertion to UIMessageStreamPart
To update to the latest version:
Until now, if a Worker had been previously deployed via the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗, a subsequent deployment done via the Cloudflare Workers CLI, Wrangler (through the
deploycommand), would allow the user to override the Worker's dashboard settings without providing details on what dashboard settings would be lost.
Now instead,
wrangler deploypresents a helpful representation of the differences between the local configuration and the remote dashboard settings, and offers to update your local configuration file for you.
See example below showing a before and after for
wrangler deploywhen a local configuration is expected to override a Worker's dashboard settings:
After
Also, if instead Wrangler detects that a deployment would override remote dashboard settings but in an additive way, without modifying or removing any of them, it will simply proceed with the deployment without requesting any user interaction.
Update to Wrangler v4.50.0 or greater to take advantage of this improved deploy flow.
Workers Builds now supports up to 64 environment variables, and each environment variable can be up to 5 KB in size. The previous limit was 5 KB total across all environment variables.
This change enables better support for complex build configurations, larger application settings, and more flexible CI/CD workflows.
For more details, refer to the build limits documentation.
More SQL aggregate, date and time functions available in Workers Analytics Engine
You can now perform more powerful queries directly in Workers Analytics Engine ↗ with a major expansion of our SQL function library.
Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale (such as custom analytics) and query your data through a simple SQL API.
Today, we've expanded Workers Analytics Engine's SQL capabilities with several new functions:
countIf()- count the number of rows which satisfy a provided condition
sumIf()- calculate a sum from rows which satisfy a provided condition
avgIf()- calculate an average from rows which satisfy a provided condition
New date and time functions: ↗
toYear()
toMonth()
toDayOfMonth()
toDayOfWeek()
toHour()
toMinute()
toSecond()
toStartOfYear()
toStartOfMonth()
toStartOfWeek()
toStartOfDay()
toStartOfHour()
toStartOfFifteenMinutes()
toStartOfTenMinutes()
toStartOfFiveMinutes()
toStartOfMinute()
today()
toYYYYMM()
Whether you're building usage-based billing systems, customer analytics dashboards, or other custom analytics, these functions let you get the most out of your data. Get started with Workers Analytics Engine and explore all available functions in our SQL reference documentation.
-
Wrangler now supports using the
CLOUDFLARE_ENVenvironment variable to select the active environment for your Worker commands. This provides a more flexible way to manage environments, especially when working with build tools and CI/CD pipelines.
Environment selection via environment variable:
- Set
CLOUDFLARE_ENVto specify which environment to use for Wrangler commands
- Works with all Wrangler commands that support the
--envflag
- The
--envcommand line argument takes precedence over the
CLOUDFLARE_ENVenvironment variable
The
CLOUDFLARE_ENVenvironment variable is particularly useful when working with build tools like Vite. You can set the environment once during the build process, and it will be used for both building and deploying your Worker:
When using
@cloudflare/vite-plugin, the build process generates a "redirected deploy config" that is flattened to only contain the active environment. Wrangler will validate that the environment specified matches the environment used during the build to prevent accidentally deploying a Worker built for one environment to a different environment.
- Set
Enable automatic tracing on your Workers, giving you detailed metadata and timing information for every operation your Worker performs.
Tracing helps you identify performance bottlenecks, resolve errors, and understand how your Worker interacts with other services on the Workers platform. You can now answer questions like:
- Which calls are slowing down my application?
- Which queries to my database take the longest?
- What happened within a request that resulted in an error?
You can now:
- View traces alongside your logs in the Workers Observability dashboard
- Export traces (and correlated logs) to any OTLP-compatible destination ↗, such as Honeycomb, Sentry or Grafana, by configuring a tracing destination in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗
- Analyze and query across span attributes (operation type, status, duration, errors)
You can now set a jurisdiction when creating a D1 database to guarantee where your database runs and stores data. Jurisdictions can help you comply with data localization regulations such as GDPR. Supported jurisdictions include
euand
fedramp.
A jurisdiction can only be set at database creation time via wrangler, REST API or the UI and cannot be added/updated after the database already exists.
To learn more, visit D1's data location documentation.
Workers WebSocket message size limit increased from 1 MiB to 32 MiB
Workers, including those using Durable Objects and Browser Rendering, may now process WebSocket messages up to 32 MiB in size. Previously, this limit was 1 MiB.
This change allows Workers to handle use cases requiring large message sizes, such as processing Chrome Devtools Protocol messages.
For more information, please see the Durable Objects startup limits.
We've raised the Cloudflare Workflows account-level limits for all accounts on the Workers paid plan:
- Instance creation rate increased from 100 workflow instances per 10 seconds to 100 instances per second
- Concurrency limit increased from 4,500 to 10,000 workflow instances per account
These increases mean you can create new instances up to 10x faster, and have more workflow instances concurrently executing. To learn more and get started with Workflows, refer to the getting started guide.
If your application requires a higher limit, fill out the Limit Increase Request Form or contact your account team. Please refer to Workflows pricing for more information.
You can now access preview URLs directly from the build details page, making it easier to test your changes when reviewing builds in the dashboard.
What's new
- A Preview button now appears in the top-right corner of the build details page for successful builds
- Click it to instantly open the latest preview URL
- Matches the same experience you're familiar with from Pages
Previously, if you wanted to develop or deploy a worker with attached resources, you'd have to first manually create the desired resources. Now, if your Wrangler configuration file includes a KV namespace, D1 database, or R2 bucket that does not yet exist on your account, you can develop locally and deploy your application seamlessly, without having to run additional commands.
Automatic provisioning is launching as an open beta, and we'd love to hear your feedback to help us make improvements! It currently works for KV, R2, and D1 bindings. You can disable the feature using the
--no-x-provisionflag.
To use this feature, update to wrangler@4.45.0 and add bindings to your config file without resource IDs e.g.:
wrangler devwill then automatically create these resources for you locally, and on your next run of
wrangler deploy, Wrangler will call the Cloudflare API to create the requested resources and link them to your Worker.
Though resource IDs will be automatically written back to your Wrangler config file after resource creation, resources will stay linked across future deploys even without adding the resource IDs to the config file. This is especially useful for shared templates, which now no longer need to include account-specific resource IDs when adding a binding.
The Cloudflare Vite plugin now supports TanStack Start ↗ apps. Get started with new or existing projects.
Create a new TanStack Start project that uses the Cloudflare Vite plugin via the
create-cloudflareCLI:
Migrate an existing TanStack Start project to use the Cloudflare Vite plugin:
- Install
@cloudflare/vite-pluginand
wrangler
- Add the Cloudflare plugin to your Vite config
- Add your Worker config file
- Modify the scripts in your
package.json
See the TanStack Start framework guide for more info.
- Install
We have updated the default behavior for Cloudflare Workers Preview URLs. Going forward, if a preview URL setting is not explicitly configured during deployment, its default behavior will automatically match the setting of your
workers.devsubdomain.
This change is intended to provide a more intuitive and secure experience by aligning your preview URL's default state with your
workers.devconfiguration to prevent cases where a preview URL might remain public even after you disabled your
workers.devroute.
What this means for you:
- If neither setting is configured: both the workers.dev route and the preview URL will default to enabled
- If your workers.dev route is enabled and you do not explicitly set Preview URLs to enabled or disabled: Preview URLs will default to enabled
- If your workers.dev route is disabled and you do not explicitly set Preview URLs to enabled or disabled: Preview URLs will default to disabled
You can override the default setting by explicitly enabling or disabling the preview URL in your Worker's configuration through the API, Dashboard, or Wrangler.
Wrangler Version Behavior
The default behavior depends on the version of Wrangler you are using. This new logic applies to the latest version. Here is a summary of the behavior across different versions:
- Before v4.34.0: Preview URLs defaulted to enabled, regardless of the workers.dev setting.
- v4.34.0 up to (but not including) v4.44.0: Preview URLs defaulted to disabled, regardless of the workers.dev setting.
- v4.44.0 or later: Preview URLs now default to matching your workers.dev setting.
Why we’re making this change
In July, we introduced preview URLs to Workers, which let you preview code changes before deploying to production. This made disabling your Worker’s workers.dev URL an ambiguous action — the preview URL, served as a subdomain of
workers.dev(ex:
preview-id-worker-name.account-name.workers.dev) would still be live even if you had disabled your Worker’s
workers.devroute. If you misinterpreted what it meant to disable your
workers.devroute, you might unintentionally leave preview URLs enabled when you didn’t mean to, and expose them to the public Internet.
To address this, we made a one-time update to disable preview URLs on existing Workers that had their workers.dev route disabled and changed the default behavior to be disabled for all new deployments where a preview URL setting was not explicitly configured.
While this change helped secure many customers, it was disruptive for customers who keep their
workers.devroute enabled and actively use the preview functionality, as it now required them to explicitly enable preview URLs on every redeployment.This new, more intuitive behavior ensures that your preview URL settings align with your
workers.devconfiguration by default, providing a more secure and predictable experience.
Securing access to
workers.devand preview URL endpoints
To further secure your
workers.devsubdomain and preview URL, you can enable Cloudflare Access with a single click in your Worker's settings to limit access to specific users or groups.
You can now view and write to each Durable Object's storage using a UI editor on the Cloudflare dashboard. Only Durable Objects using SQLite storage can use Data Studio.Go to Durable Objects
Data Studio unlocks easier data access with Durable Objects for prototyping application data models to debugging production storage usage. Before, querying your Durable Objects data required deploying a Worker.
To access a Durable Object, you can provide an object's unique name or ID generated by Cloudflare. Data Studio requires you to have at least the
Workers Platform Adminrole, and all queries are captured with audit logging for your security and compliance needs. Queries executed by Data Studio send requests to your remote, deployed objects and incur normal usage billing.
To learn more, visit the Data Studio documentation. If you have feedback or suggestions for the new Data Studio, please share your experience on Discord ↗
You can now upload a Worker that takes up 1 second to parse and execute its global scope. Previously, startup time was limited to 400 ms.
This allows you to run Workers that import more complex packages and execute more code prior to requests being handled.
For more information, see the documentation on Workers startup limits.
You can now upload Workers with static assets (like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, images) with the Cloudflare Terraform provider v5.11.0 ↗, making it even easier to deploy and manage full-stack apps with IaC.
Previously, you couldn't use Terraform to upload static assets without writing custom scripts to handle generating an asset manifest, calling the Cloudflare API to upload assets in chunks, and handling change detection.
Now, you simply define the directory where your assets are built, and we handle the rest. Check out the examples for what this looks like in Terraform configuration.
You can get started today with the Cloudflare Terraform provider (v5.11.0) ↗, using either the existing
cloudflare_workers_scriptresource ↗, or the beta
cloudflare_worker_versionresource ↗.
Here's how you can use the existing
cloudflare_workers_script↗ resource to upload your Worker code and assets in one shot.
And here's an example using the beta
cloudflare_worker_version↗ resource, alongside the
cloudflare_worker↗ and
cloudflare_workers_deployment↗ resources:
Under the hood, the Cloudflare Terraform provider now handles the same logic that Wrangler uses for static asset uploads. This includes scanning your assets directory, computing hashes for each file, generating a manifest with file metadata, and calling the Cloudflare API to upload any missing files in chunks. We support large directories with parallel uploads and chunking, and when the asset manifest hash changes, we detect what's changed and trigger an upload for only those changed files.
- Get started with the Cloudflare Terraform provider (v5.11.0) ↗
- You can use either the existing
cloudflare_workers_scriptresource ↗ to upload your Worker code and assets in one resource.
- Or you can use the new beta
cloudflare_worker_versionresource ↗ (along with the
cloudflare_worker↗ and
cloudflare_workers_deployment↗) resources to more granularly control the lifecycle of each Worker resource.