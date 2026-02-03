 Skip to content
Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Visualize your Workflows in the Cloudflare dashboard

Workflows Workers

Cloudflare Workflows now automatically generates visual diagrams from your code

Your Workflow is parsed to provide a visual map of the Workflow structure, allowing you to:

  • Understand how steps connect and execute
  • Visualize loops and nested logic
  • Follow branching paths for conditional logic
Example diagram

You can collapse loops and nested logic to see the high-level flow, or expand them to see every step.

Workflow diagrams are available in beta for all JavaScript and TypeScript Workflows. Find your Workflows in the Cloudflare dashboard to see their diagrams.