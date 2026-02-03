Changelog
Visualize your Workflows in the Cloudflare dashboard
Cloudflare Workflows now automatically generates visual diagrams from your code
Your Workflow is parsed to provide a visual map of the Workflow structure, allowing you to:
- Understand how steps connect and execute
- Visualize loops and nested logic
- Follow branching paths for conditional logic
You can collapse loops and nested logic to see the high-level flow, or expand them to see every step.
Workflow diagrams are available in beta for all JavaScript and TypeScript Workflows. Find your Workflows in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ to see their diagrams.