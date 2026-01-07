Workers Analytics Engine SQL now supports filtering using HAVING and LIKE

You can now use the HAVING clause and LIKE pattern matching operators in Workers Analytics Engine ↗.

Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale and query your data through a simple SQL API.

Filtering using HAVING

The HAVING clause complements the WHERE clause by enabling you to filter groups based on aggregate values. While WHERE filters rows before aggregation, HAVING filters groups after aggregation is complete.

You can use HAVING to filter groups where the average exceeds a threshold:

SELECT blob1 AS probe_name, avg (double1) AS average_temp FROM temperature_readings GROUP BY probe_name HAVING average_temp > 10

You can also filter groups based on aggregates such as the number of items in the group:

SELECT blob1 AS probe_name, count () AS num_readings FROM temperature_readings GROUP BY probe_name HAVING num_readings > 100

Pattern matching using LIKE

The new pattern matching operators enable you to search for strings that match specific patterns using wildcard characters:

LIKE - case-sensitive pattern matching

- case-sensitive pattern matching NOT LIKE - case-sensitive pattern exclusion

- case-sensitive pattern exclusion ILIKE - case-insensitive pattern matching

- case-insensitive pattern matching NOT ILIKE - case-insensitive pattern exclusion

Pattern matching supports two wildcard characters: % (matches zero or more characters) and _ (matches exactly one character).

You can match strings starting with a prefix:

SELECT * FROM logs WHERE blob1 LIKE 'error%'

You can also match file extensions (case-insensitive):

SELECT * FROM requests WHERE blob2 ILIKE '%.jpg'

Another example is excluding strings containing specific text:

SELECT * FROM events WHERE blob3 NOT ILIKE '%debug%'

