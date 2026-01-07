Changelog
Workers Analytics Engine SQL now supports filtering using HAVING and LIKE
You can now use the
HAVING clause and
LIKE pattern matching operators in Workers Analytics Engine ↗.
Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale and query your data through a simple SQL API.
The
HAVING clause complements the
WHERE clause by enabling you to filter groups based on aggregate values. While
WHERE filters rows before aggregation,
HAVING filters groups after aggregation is complete.
You can use
HAVING to filter groups where the average exceeds a threshold:
You can also filter groups based on aggregates such as the number of items in the group:
The new pattern matching operators enable you to search for strings that match specific patterns using wildcard characters:
LIKE- case-sensitive pattern matching
NOT LIKE- case-sensitive pattern exclusion
ILIKE- case-insensitive pattern matching
NOT ILIKE- case-insensitive pattern exclusion
Pattern matching supports two wildcard characters:
% (matches zero or more characters) and
_ (matches exactly one character).
You can match strings starting with a prefix:
You can also match file extensions (case-insensitive):
Another example is excluding strings containing specific text:
Learn more about the
HAVING clause or pattern matching operators in the Workers Analytics Engine SQL reference documentation.