Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Workers Analytics Engine SQL now supports filtering using HAVING and LIKE

Workers Analytics Engine Workers

You can now use the HAVING clause and LIKE pattern matching operators in Workers Analytics Engine.

Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale and query your data through a simple SQL API.

Filtering using HAVING

The HAVING clause complements the WHERE clause by enabling you to filter groups based on aggregate values. While WHERE filters rows before aggregation, HAVING filters groups after aggregation is complete.

You can use HAVING to filter groups where the average exceeds a threshold:

SELECT
    blob1 AS probe_name,
    avg(double1) AS average_temp
FROM temperature_readings
GROUP BY probe_name
HAVING average_temp > 10

You can also filter groups based on aggregates such as the number of items in the group:

SELECT
    blob1 AS probe_name,
    count() AS num_readings
FROM temperature_readings
GROUP BY probe_name
HAVING num_readings > 100

Pattern matching using LIKE

The new pattern matching operators enable you to search for strings that match specific patterns using wildcard characters:

  • LIKE - case-sensitive pattern matching
  • NOT LIKE - case-sensitive pattern exclusion
  • ILIKE - case-insensitive pattern matching
  • NOT ILIKE - case-insensitive pattern exclusion

Pattern matching supports two wildcard characters: % (matches zero or more characters) and _ (matches exactly one character).

You can match strings starting with a prefix:

SELECT *
FROM logs
WHERE blob1 LIKE 'error%'

You can also match file extensions (case-insensitive):

SELECT *
FROM requests
WHERE blob2 ILIKE '%.jpg'

Another example is excluding strings containing specific text:

SELECT *
FROM events
WHERE blob3 NOT ILIKE '%debug%'

Ready to get started?

Learn more about the HAVING clause or pattern matching operators in the Workers Analytics Engine SQL reference documentation.