Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues ↗ reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2 week cadence to ensure its stability and reliability, including the v5.9 release. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach - we will be focusing on specific resources for every release, stabilizing the release, and closing all associated bugs with that resource before moving onto resolving migration issues.

Thank you for continuing to raise issues. We triage them weekly and they help make our products stronger.

This release includes a new resource, cloudflare_snippet , which replaces cloudflare_snippets . cloudflare_snippet is now considered deprecated but can still be used. Please utilize cloudflare_snippet as soon as possible.

Changes

Resources stabilized: cloudflare_zone_setting cloudflare_worker_script cloudflare_worker_route tiered_cache

NEW resource cloudflare_snippet which should be used in place of cloudflare_snippets . cloudflare_snippets is now deprecated. This enables the management of Cloudflare's snippet functionality through Terraform.

resource which should be used in place of . is now deprecated. This enables the management of Cloudflare's snippet functionality through Terraform. DNS Record Improvements: Enhanced handling of DNS record drift detection

Load Balancer Fixes: Resolved created_on field inconsistencies and improved pool configuration handling

field inconsistencies and improved pool configuration handling Bot Management: Enhanced auto-update model state consistency and fight mode configurations

Other bug fixes

For a more detailed look at all of the changes, refer to the changelog ↗ in GitHub.

Issues Closed

If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new issue if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.

Upgrading

We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stabilization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized.

If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition. These do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.