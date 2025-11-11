Changelog
We’re excited to introduce Logpush Health Dashboards, giving customers real-time visibility into the status, reliability, and performance of their Logpush jobs. Health dashboards make it easier to detect delivery issues, monitor job stability, and track performance across destinations. The dashboards are divided into two sections:
Upload Health: See how much data was successfully uploaded, where drops occurred, and how your jobs are performing overall. This includes data completeness, success rate, and upload volume.
Upload Reliability – Diagnose issues impacting stability, retries, or latency, and monitor key metrics such as retry counts, upload duration, and destination availability.
Health Dashboards can be accessed from the Logpush page in the Cloudflare dashboard at the account or zone level, under the Health tab. For more details, refer to our Logpush Health Dashboards documentation, which includes a comprehensive troubleshooting guide to help interpret and resolve common issues.
AI Crawl Control now supports per-crawler drilldowns with an extended actions menu and status code analytics. Drill down into Metrics, Cloudflare Radar, and Security Analytics, or export crawler data for use in WAF custom rules, Redirect Rules, and robots.txt files.
The Metrics tab includes a status code distribution chart showing HTTP response codes (2xx, 3xx, 4xx, 5xx) over time. Filter by individual crawler, category, operator, or time range to analyze how specific crawlers interact with your site.
Each crawler row includes a three-dot menu with per-crawler actions:
- View Metrics — Filter the AI Crawl Control Metrics page to the selected crawler.
- View on Cloudflare Radar — Access verified crawler details on Cloudflare Radar.
- Copy User Agent — Copy user agent strings for use in WAF custom rules, Redirect Rules, or robots.txt files.
- View in Security Analytics — Filter Security Analytics by detection IDs (Bot Management customers).
- Copy Detection ID — Copy detection IDs for use in WAF custom rules (Bot Management customers).
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Go to AI Crawl Control > Metrics to access the status code distribution chart.
- Go to AI Crawl Control > Crawlers and select the three-dot menu for any crawler to access per-crawler actions.
- Select multiple crawlers to use bulk copy buttons for user agents or detection IDs.
Learn more about AI Crawl Control.
Permissions for managing Logpush jobs related to Zero Trust datasets (Access, Gateway, and DEX) have been updated to improve data security and enforce appropriate access controls.
To view, create, update, or delete Logpush jobs for Zero Trust datasets, users must now have both of the following permissions:
- Logs Edit
- Zero Trust: PII Read
We're excited to announce that Log Explorer users can now cancel queries that are currently running.
This new feature addresses a common pain point: waiting for a long, unintended, or misconfigured query to complete before you can submit a new, correct one. With query cancellation, you can immediately stop the execution of any undesirable query, allowing you to quickly craft and submit a new query, significantly improving your investigative workflow and productivity within Log Explorer.
We're excited to announce a new feature in Log Explorer that significantly enhances how you analyze query results: the Query results distribution chart.
This new chart provides a graphical distribution of your results over the time window of the query. Immediately after running a query, you will see the distribution chart above your result table. This visualization allows Log Explorer users to quickly spot trends, identify anomalies, and understand the temporal concentration of log events that match their criteria. For example, you can visually confirm if a spike in traffic or errors occurred at a specific time, allowing you to focus your investigation efforts more effectively. This feature makes it faster and easier to extract meaningful insights from your vast log data.
The chart will dynamically update to reflect the logs matching your current query.
Two-factor authentication (2FA) is one of the best ways to protect your account from the risk of account takeover. Cloudflare has offered phishing resistant 2FA options including hardware based keys (for example, a Yubikey) and app based TOTP (time-based one-time password) options which use apps like Google or Microsoft's Authenticator app. Unfortunately, while these solutions are very secure, they can be lost if you misplace the hardware based key, or lose the phone which includes that app. The result is that users sometimes get locked out of their accounts and need to contact support.
Today, we are announcing the addition of email as a 2FA factor for all Cloudflare accounts. Email 2FA is in wide use across the industry as a least common denominator for 2FA because it is low friction, loss resistant, and still improves security over username/password login only. We also know that most commercial email providers already require 2FA, so your email address is usually well protected already.
You can now enable email 2FA on the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Go to Profile at the top right corner.
- Select Authentication.
- Under Two-Factor Authentication, select Set up.
Cloudflare is critical infrastructure, and you should protect it as such. Review the following best practices and make sure you are doing your part to secure your account:
- Use a unique password for every website, including Cloudflare, and store it in a password manager like 1Password or Keeper. These services are cross-platform and simplify the process of managing secure passwords.
- Use 2FA to make it harder for an attacker to get into your account in the event your password is leaked.
- Store your backup codes securely. A password manager is the best place since it keeps the backup codes encrypted, but you can also print them and put them somewhere safe in your home.
- If you use an app to manage your 2FA keys, enable cloud backup, so that you don't lose your keys in the event you lose your phone.
- If you use a custom email domain to sign in, configure SSO.
- If you use a public email domain like Gmail or Hotmail, you can also use social login with Apple, GitHub, or Google to sign in.
- If you manage a Cloudflare account for work:
- Have at least two administrators in case one of them unexpectedly leaves your company.
- Use SCIM to automate permissions management for members in your Cloudflare account.
As Cloudflare's platform has grown, so has the need for precise, role-based access control. We’ve redesigned the Member Management experience in the Dashboard to help administrators more easily discover, assign, and refine permissions for specific principals.
Refreshed member invite flow
We overhauled the Invite Members UI to simplify inviting users and assigning permissions.
Refreshed Members Overview Page
We've updated the Members Overview Page to clearly display:
- Member 2FA status
- Which members hold Super Admin privileges
- API access settings per member
- Member onboarding state (accepted vs pending invite)
New Member Permission Policies Details View
We've created a new member details screen that shows all permission policies associated with a member; including policies inherited from group associations to make it easier for members to understand the effective permissions they have.
Improved Member Permission Workflow
We redesigned the permission management experience to make it faster and easier for administrators to review roles and grant access.
Account-scoped Policies Restrictions Relaxed
Previously, customers could only associate a single account-scoped policy with a member. We've relaxed this restriction, and now Administrators can now assign multiple account-scoped policies to the same member; bringing policy assignment behavior in-line with user-groups and providing greater flexibility in managing member permissions.
Cloudflare now provides two new request fields in the Ruleset engine that let you make decisions based on whether a request used TCP and the measured TCP round-trip time between the client and Cloudflare. These fields help you understand protocol usage across your traffic and build policies that respond to network performance. For example, you can distinguish TCP from QUIC traffic or route high latency requests to alternative origins when needed.
Field Type Description
cf.edge.client_tcp
Boolean Indicates whether the request used TCP. A value of true means the client connected using TCP instead of QUIC.
cf.timings.client_tcp_rtt_msec
Number Reports the smoothed TCP round-trip time between the client and Cloudflare in milliseconds. For example, a value of 20 indicates roughly twenty milliseconds of RTT.
Example filter expression:
More information can be found in the Rules language fields reference.
Logpush now supports integration with Microsoft Sentinel ↗.The new Azure Sentinel Connector built on Microsoft’s Codeless Connector Framework (CCF), is now avaialble. This solution replaces the previous Azure Functions-based connector, offering significant improvements in security, data control, and ease of use for customers. Logpush customers can send logs to Azure Blob Storage and configure this new Sentinel Connector to ingest those logs directly into Microsoft Sentinel.
This upgrade significantly streamlines log ingestion, improves security, and provides greater control:
- Simplified Implementation: Easier for engineering teams to set up and maintain.
- Cost Control: New support for Data Collection Rules (DCRs) allows you to filter and transform logs at ingestion time, offering potential cost savings.
- Enhanced Security: CCF provides a higher level of security compared to the older Azure Functions connector.
- ata Lake Integration: Includes native integration with Data Lake.
Find the new solution here ↗ and refer to the Cloudflare's developer documention ↗for more information on the connector, including setup steps, supported logs and Microsfot's resources.
AI Crawl Control now includes a Robots.txt tab that provides insights into how AI crawlers interact with your
robots.txtfiles.
The Robots.txt tab allows you to:
- Monitor the health status of
robots.txtfiles across all your hostnames, including HTTP status codes, and identify hostnames that need a
robots.txtfile.
- Track the total number of requests to each
robots.txtfile, with breakdowns of successful versus unsuccessful requests.
- Check whether your
robots.txtfiles contain Content Signals ↗ directives for AI training, search, and AI input.
- Identify crawlers that request paths explicitly disallowed by your
robots.txtdirectives, including the crawler name, operator, violated path, specific directive, and violation count.
- Filter
robots.txtrequest data by crawler, operator, category, and custom time ranges.
When you identify non-compliant crawlers, you can:
- Block the crawler in the Crawlers tab
- Create custom WAF rules for path-specific security
- Use Redirect Rules to guide crawlers to appropriate areas of your site
To get started, go to AI Crawl Control > Robots.txt in the Cloudflare dashboard. Learn more in the Track robots.txt documentation.
- Monitor the health status of
We're excited to announce a significant increase in the maximum header size supported by Cloudflare's Content Delivery Network (CDN). Cloudflare now supports up to 128 KB for both request and response headers.
Previously, customers were limited to a total of 32 KB for request or response headers, with a maximum of 16 KB per individual header. Larger headers could cause requests to fail with
HTTP 413(Request Header Fields Too Large) errors.
- Support for large headers: You can now utilize much larger headers, whether as a single large header up to 128 KB or split over multiple headers.
- Reduces
413and
520HTTP errors: This change drastically reduces the likelihood of customers encountering
HTTP 413errors from large request headers or
HTTP 520errors caused by oversized response headers, improving the overall reliability of your web applications.
- Enhanced functionality: This is especially beneficial for applications that rely on:
- A large number of cookies.
- Large Content-Security-Policy (CSP) response headers.
- Advanced use cases with Cloudflare Workers that generate large response headers.
This enhancement improves compatibility with Cloudflare's CDN, enabling more use cases that previously failed due to header size limits.
To learn more and get started, refer to the Cloudflare Fundamentals documentation.
AI Crawl Control now provides enhanced metrics and CSV data exports to help you better understand AI crawler activity across your sites.
Visualize crawler activity patterns over time, and group data by different dimensions:
- By Crawler — Track activity from individual AI crawlers (GPTBot, ClaudeBot, Bytespider)
- By Category — Analyze crawler purpose or type
- By Operator — Discover which companies (OpenAI, Anthropic, ByteDance) are crawling your site
- By Host — Break down activity across multiple subdomains
- By Status Code — Monitor HTTP response codes to crawlers (200s, 300s, 400s, 500s)
Identify traffic sources with referrer analytics:
- View top referrers driving traffic to your site
- Understand discovery patterns and content popularity from AI operators
Download your filtered view as a CSV:
- Includes all applied filters and groupings
- Useful for custom reporting and deeper analysis
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Go to AI Crawl Control > Metrics.
- Use the grouping tabs to explore different views of your data.
- Apply filters to focus on specific crawlers, time ranges, or response codes.
- Select Download CSV to export your filtered data for further analysis.
Learn more about AI Crawl Control.
During Birthday Week, we announced that single sign-on (SSO) is available for free ↗ to everyone who signs in with a custom email domain and maintains a compatible identity provider ↗. SSO minimizes user friction around login and provides the strongest security posture available. At the time, this could only be configured using the API.
Today, we are launching a new user experience which allows users to manage their SSO configuration from within the Cloudflare dashboard. You can access this by going to Manage account > Members > Settings.
The most common reason users contact Cloudflare support is lost two-factor authentication (2FA) credentials. Cloudflare supports both app-based and hardware keys for 2FA, but you could lose access to your account if you lose these. Over the past few weeks, we have been rolling out email and in-product reminders that remind you to also download backup codes (sometimes called recovery keys) that can get you back into your account in the event you lose your 2FA credentials. Download your backup codes now by logging into Cloudflare, then navigating to Profile > Security & Authentication > Backup codes.
Cloudflare is critical infrastructure, and you should protect it as such. Please review the following best practices and make sure you are doing your part to secure your account.
- Use a unique password for every website, including Cloudflare, and store it in a password manager like 1Password or Keeper. These services are cross-platform and simplify the process of managing secure passwords.
- Use 2FA to make it harder for an attacker to get into your account in the event your password is leaked
- Store your backup codes securely. A password manager is the best place since it keeps the backup codes encrypted, but you can also print them and put them somewhere safe in your home.
- If you use an app to manage your 2FA keys, enable cloud backup, so that you don't lose your keys in the event you lose your phone.
- If you use a custom email domain to sign in, configure SSO ↗.
- If you use a public email domain like Gmail or Hotmail, you can also use social login with Apple, GitHub, or Google to sign in.
- If you manage a Cloudflare account for work:
- Have at least two administrators in case one of them unexpectedly leaves your company
- Use SCIM to automate permissions management for members in your Cloudflare account
Fine-grained Permissioning for Access for Apps, IdPs, & Targets now in Public Beta
Fine-grained permissions for Access Applications, Identity Providers (IdPs), and Targets is now available in Public Beta. This expands our RBAC model beyond account & zone-scoped roles, enabling administrators to grant permissions scoped to individual resources.
- Access Applications ↗: Grant admin permissions to specific Access Applications.
- Identity Providers ↗: Grant admin permissions to individual Identity Providers.
- Targets ↗: Grant admin rights to specific Targets
For more info:
The GraphQL Analytics API now supports confidence intervals for
sumand
countfields on adaptive (sampled) datasets. Confidence intervals provide a statistical range around sampled results, helping verify accuracy and quantify uncertainty.
- Supported datasets: Adaptive (sampled) datasets only.
- Supported fields: All
sumand
countfields.
- Usage: The confidence
levelmust be provided as a decimal between 0 and 1 (e.g.
0.90,
0.95,
0.99).
- Default: If no confidence level is specified, no intervals are returned.
For examples and more details, see the GraphQL Analytics API documentation.
Users can now specify that they want to retrieve Cloudflare documentation as markdown rather than the previous HTML default. This can significantly reduce token consumption when used alongside Large Language Model (LLM) tools.
If you maintain your own site and want to adopt this practice using Cloudflare Workers for your own users you can follow the example here ↗.
Cloudflare has launched sign in with GitHub as a log in option. This feature is available to all users with a verified email address who are not using SSO. To use it, simply click on the
Sign in with GitHubbutton on the dashboard login page. You will be logged in with your primary GitHub email address.
Single sign-on (SSO) streamlines the process of logging into Cloudflare for Enterprise customers who manage a custom email domain and manage their own identity provider. Instead of managing a password and two-factor authentication credentials directly for Cloudflare, SSO lets you reuse your existing login infrastructure to seamlessly log in. SSO also provides additional security opportunities such as device health checks which are not available natively within Cloudflare.
Historically, SSO was only available for Enterprise accounts. Today, we are announcing that we are making SSO available to all users for free. We have also added the ability to directly manage SSO configurations using the API. This removes the previous requirement to contact support to configure SSO.
Directly from Log Search results, customers can pivot to other parts of the Cloudflare dashboard to immediately take action as a result of their investigation.
From the
http_requestsor
fw_eventsdataset results, right click on an IP Address or JA3 Fingerprint to pivot to the Investigate portal to lookup the reputation of an IP address or JA3 fingerprint.
Easily learn about error codes by linking directly to our documentation from the EdgeResponseStatus or OriginResponseStatus fields.
From the
gateway_httpdataset, click on a policyid to link directly to the Zero Trust dashboard to review or make changes to a specific Gateway policy.
The results table view of Log Search has been updated with additional functionality and a more streamlined user experience. Users can now easily:
- Remove/add columns.
- Resize columns.
- Sort columns.
- Copy values from any field.
Two-factor authentication is the best way to help protect your account from account takeovers, but if you lose your second factor, you could be locked out of your account. Lock outs are one of the top reasons customers contact Cloudflare support, and our policies often don't allow us to bypass two-factor authentication for customers that are locked out. Today we are releasing an improvement where Cloudflare will periodically remind you to securely save your backup codes so you don't get locked out in the future.
Cloudflare's API now supports rate limiting headers using the pattern developed by the IETF draft on rate limiting ↗. This allows API consumers to know how many more calls are left until the rate limit is reached, as well as how long you will need to wait until more capacity is available.
Our SDKs automatically work with these new headers, backing off when rate limits are approached. There is no action required for users of the latest Cloudflare SDKs to take advantage of this.
As always, if you need any help with rate limits, please contact Support.
Headers that are always returned:
Ratelimit: List of service limit items, composed of the limit name, the remaining quota (
r) and the time next window resets (
t). For example:
"default";r=50;t=30
Ratelimit-Policy: List of quota policy items, composed of the policy name, the total quota (
q) and the time window the quota applies to (
w). For example:
"burst";q=100;w=60
Returned only when a rate limit has been reached (error code: 429):
- Retry-After: Number of Seconds until more capacity is available, rounded up
- All of Cloudflare's latest SDKs will automatically respond to the headers, instituting a backoff when limits are approached.
These new headers and back offs are only available for Cloudflare REST APIs, and will not affect GraphQL.
Log Explorer now supports logging and filtering on header or cookie fields in the
http_requestsdataset.
Create a custom field to log desired header or cookie values into the
http_requestsdataset and Log Explorer will import these as searchable fields. Once configured, use the custom SQL editor in Log Explorer to view or filter on these requests.
For more details, refer to Headers and cookies.
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues ↗ reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2 week cadence to ensure its stability and reliability, including the v5.9 release. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach - we will be focusing on specific resources for every release, stabilizing the release, and closing all associated bugs with that resource before moving onto resolving migration issues.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. We triage them weekly and they help make our products stronger.
This release includes a new resource,
cloudflare_snippet, which replaces
cloudflare_snippets.
cloudflare_snippetis now considered deprecated but can still be used. Please utilize
cloudflare_snippetas soon as possible.
- Resources stabilized:
cloudflare_zone_setting
cloudflare_worker_script
cloudflare_worker_route
tiered_cache
- NEW resource
cloudflare_snippetwhich should be used in place of
cloudflare_snippets.
cloudflare_snippetsis now deprecated. This enables the management of Cloudflare's snippet functionality through Terraform.
- DNS Record Improvements: Enhanced handling of DNS record drift detection
- Load Balancer Fixes: Resolved
created_onfield inconsistencies and improved pool configuration handling
- Bot Management: Enhanced auto-update model state consistency and fight mode configurations
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, refer to the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5921: In cloudflare_ruleset removing an existing rule causes recreation of later rules ↗
- #5904: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application is not idempotent ↗
- #5898: (cloudflare_workers_script) Durable Object migrations not applied ↗
- #5892: cloudflare_workers_script secret_text environment variable gets replaced on every deploy ↗
- #5891: cloudflare_zone suddenly started showing drift ↗
- #5882: cloudflare_zero_trust_list always marked for change due to read only attributes ↗
- #5879: cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_certificate unable to manage resource (cant mark as active/inactive) ↗
- #5858: cloudflare_dns_records is always updated in-place ↗
- #5839: Recurring change on cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy after upgrade to V5 provider & also setting expiration fails ↗
- #5811: Reusable policies are imported as inline type for cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application ↗
- #5795: cloudflare_zone_setting inconsistent value of "editable" upon apply ↗
- #5789: Pagination issue fetching all policies in "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policies" data source ↗
- #5770: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application type warp diff on every apply ↗
- #5765: V5 / cloudflare_zone_dnssec fails with HTTP/400 "Malformed request body" ↗
- #5755: Unable to manage Cloudflare managed WAF rules via Terraform ↗
- #5738: v4 to v5 upgrade failing Error: no schema available AND Unable to Read Previously Saved State for UpgradeResourceState ↗
- #5727: cloudflare_ruleset http_request_cache_settings bypass mismatch between dashboard and terraform ↗
- #5700: cloudflare_account_member invalid type 'string' for field 'roles' ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new issue if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stabilization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized.
If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition. These do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
- Resources stabilized: