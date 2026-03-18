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Worker execution timing field now available in Rules

Rules

The cf.timings.worker_msec field is now available in the Ruleset Engine. This field reports the wall-clock time that a Cloudflare Worker spent handling a request, measured in milliseconds.

You can use this field to identify slow Worker executions, detect performance regressions, or build rules that respond differently based on Worker processing time, such as logging requests that exceed a latency threshold.

Field details

FieldTypeDescription
cf.timings.worker_msecIntegerThe time spent executing a Cloudflare Worker in milliseconds. Returns 0 if no Worker was invoked.

Example filter expression:

cf.timings.worker_msec > 500

For more information, refer to the Fields reference.