Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Worker execution timing field now available in Rules
The
cf.timings.worker_msec field is now available in the Ruleset Engine. This field reports the wall-clock time that a Cloudflare Worker spent handling a request, measured in milliseconds.
You can use this field to identify slow Worker executions, detect performance regressions, or build rules that respond differently based on Worker processing time, such as logging requests that exceed a latency threshold.
|Field
|Type
|Description
cf.timings.worker_msec
|Integer
|The time spent executing a Cloudflare Worker in milliseconds. Returns
0 if no Worker was invoked.
Example filter expression:
For more information, refer to the Fields reference.