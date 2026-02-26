Markdown responses for Cloudflare 1xxx errors

Cloudflare now returns structured Markdown responses for Cloudflare-generated 1xxx errors when clients send Accept: text/markdown .

Each response includes YAML frontmatter plus guidance sections ( What happened / What you should do ) so agents can make deterministic retry and escalation decisions without parsing HTML.

In measured 1,015 comparisons, Markdown reduced payload size and token footprint by over 98% versus HTML.

Included frontmatter fields:

error_code , error_name , error_category , http_status

, , , ray_id , timestamp , zone

, , cloudflare_error , retryable , retry_after (when applicable), owner_action_required

Default behavior is unchanged: clients that do not explicitly request Markdown continue to receive HTML error pages.

Negotiation behavior

Cloudflare uses standard HTTP content negotiation on the Accept header.

Accept: text/markdown -> Markdown

-> Markdown Accept: text/markdown, text/html;q=0.9 -> Markdown

-> Markdown Accept: text/* -> Markdown

-> Markdown Accept: */* -> HTML (default browser behavior)

When multiple values are present, Cloudflare selects the highest-priority supported media type using q values. If Markdown is not explicitly preferred, HTML is returned.

Availability

Available now for Cloudflare-generated 1xxx errors.

Get started

Terminal window curl -H "Accept: text/markdown" https://<your-domain>/cdn-cgi/error/1015

Reference: Cloudflare 1xxx error documentation