Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Markdown responses for Cloudflare 1xxx errors
Cloudflare now returns structured Markdown responses for Cloudflare-generated 1xxx errors when clients send
Accept: text/markdown.
Each response includes YAML frontmatter plus guidance sections (
What happened /
What you should do) so agents can make deterministic retry and escalation decisions without parsing HTML.
In measured 1,015 comparisons, Markdown reduced payload size and token footprint by over 98% versus HTML.
Included frontmatter fields:
error_code,
error_name,
error_category,
http_status
ray_id,
timestamp,
zone
cloudflare_error,
retryable,
retry_after(when applicable),
owner_action_required
Default behavior is unchanged: clients that do not explicitly request Markdown continue to receive HTML error pages.
Cloudflare uses standard HTTP content negotiation on the
Accept header.
Accept: text/markdown-> Markdown
Accept: text/markdown, text/html;q=0.9-> Markdown
Accept: text/*-> Markdown
Accept: */*-> HTML (default browser behavior)
When multiple values are present, Cloudflare selects the highest-priority supported media type using
q values. If Markdown is not explicitly preferred, HTML is returned.
Available now for Cloudflare-generated 1xxx errors.
Reference: Cloudflare 1xxx error documentation