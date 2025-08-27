Text in Expression Editor (replace
myappexample.com with your domain):
Selected operation under Modify request header: Set static
Header name:
X-External-Workers-Subrequest
Value:
1
We improved AI crawler management with detailed analytics and introduced custom HTTP 402 responses for blocked crawlers. AI Audit has been renamed to AI Crawl Control and is now generally available.
Enhanced Crawlers tab:
Custom block responses (paid plans): You can now return HTTP 402 "Payment Required" responses when blocking AI crawlers, enabling direct communication with crawler operators about licensing terms.
For users on paid plans, when blocking AI crawlers you can configure:
Example 402 response:
Audit Logs v2 dataset is now available via Logpush.
This expands on earlier releases of Audit Logs v2 in the API and Dashboard UI.
We recommend creating a new Logpush job for the Audit Logs v2 dataset.
Timelines for General Availability (GA) of Audit Logs v2 and the retirement of Audit Logs v1 will be shared in upcoming updates.
For more details on Audit Logs v2, refer to the Audit Logs documentation ↗.
Cloudflare Logpush can now deliver logs from using fixed, dedicated egress IPs. By routing Logpush traffic through a Cloudflare zone enabled with Aegis IP, your log destination only needs to allow Aegis IPs making setup more secure.
Highlights:
To get started, work with your Cloudflare account team to provision Aegis IPs, then configure your Logpush job to deliver logs through the proxy zone. For full setup instructions, refer to the Logpush documentation.
Customers can now rely on Log Explorer to meet their log retention compliance requirements.
Contract customers can choose to store their logs in Log Explorer for up to two years, at an additional cost of $0.10 per GB per month. Customers interested in this feature can contact their account team to have it added to their contract.
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues ↗ reported by the Cloudflare Community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a two week cadence to ensure stability and reliability.
One key change we adopted in recent weeks is a pivot to more comprehensive, test-driven development. We are still evaluating individual issues, but are also investing in much deeper testing to drive our stabilization efforts. We will subsequently be investing in comprehensive migration scripts. As a result, you will see several of the highest traffic APIs have been stabilized in the most recent release, and are supported by comprehensive acceptance tests.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. We triage them weekly and they help make our products stronger.
cloudflare_argo_smart_routing
cloudflare_bot_management
cloudflare_list
cloudflare_list_item
cloudflare_load_balancer
cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor
cloudflare_load_balancer_pool
cloudflare_spectrum_application
cloudflare_managed_transforms
cloudflare_url_normalization_settings
cloudflare_snippet
cloudflare_snippet_rules
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_mtls_certificate
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_mtls_hostname_settings
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy
cloudflare_zone
cloudflare_snippet
cloudflare_bot_management diff issues resolves when running
terraform plan and
terraform apply
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, refer to the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stablization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stablized.
If you'd like more information on migrating to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition. These migration scripts do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
Cloudflare Logpush now supports IBM Cloud Logs as a native destination.
Logs from Cloudflare can be sent to IBM Cloud Logs ↗ via Logpush. The setup can be done through the Logpush UI in the Cloudflare Dashboard or by using the Logpush API. The integration requires IBM Cloud Logs HTTP Source Address and an IBM API Key. The feature also allows for filtering events and selecting specific log fields.
For more information, refer to Destination Configuration documentation.
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high mumber of issues ↗ reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2 week cadeance to ensure it's stability and reliability. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach - we will be focusing on specific resources for every release, stablizing the release and closing all associated bugs with that resource before moving onto resolving migration issues.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. We triage them weekly and they help make our products stronger.
cloudflare_custom_pages
cloudflare_page_rule
cloudflare_dns_record
cloudflare_argo_tiered_caching
cloudflare_logpush_job,
cloudflare_zero_trust_dns_location,
cloudflare_ruleset &
cloudflare_api_token
cloudflare_zone_subscripton returns expected values
rate_plan.id from former versions
cloudflare_workers_script can now successfully be destroyed with bindings & migration for Durable Objects now recorded in tfstate
add_headers under
cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stablization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stablized.
If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
The Audit Logs v2 UI is now available to all Cloudflare customers in Beta. This release builds on the public Beta of the Audit Logs v2 API ↗ and introduces a redesigned user interface with powerful new capabilities to make it easier to investigate account activity.
Enabling the new UI
To try the new user interface, go to Manage Account > Audit Logs. The previous version of Audit Logs remains available and can be re-enabled at any time using the Switch back to old Audit Logs link in the banner at the top of the page.
New Features:
For more details on Audit Logs v2, see the Audit Logs documentation ↗.
Known issues
We are actively refining the Audit Logs v2 experience and welcome your feedback. You can share overall feedback by clicking the thumbs up or thumbs down icons at the top of the page, or provide feedback on specific audit log entries using the thumbs icons next to each audit log line or by filling out our feedback form ↗.
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high mumber of issues ↗ reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release, with 13.5% of resources impacted. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2 week cadeance to ensure it's stability and relability, including the v5.7 release.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues and please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.
data.cloudflare_zero_trust_access_applications
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy now supports OIDC claims & diff issues resolved
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application.
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_warp_connector
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
We suggest holding on migration to v5 while we work on stablization of the v5 provider. This will ensure Cloudflare can work ahead and avoid any blocking issues.
If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the
migration guide ↗. We have
provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which
use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform plan to test
your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our
GitHub repository ↗.
Log Explorer customers can now monitor their data ingestion volume to keep track of their billing. Monthly usage is displayed at the top of the Log Search and Manage Datasets screens in Log Explorer.
We are introducing a new feature of AI Crawl Control — Pay Per Crawl. Pay Per Crawl enables site owners to require payment from AI crawlers every time the crawlers access their content, thereby fostering a fairer Internet by enabling site owners to control and monetize how their content gets used by AI.
For Site Owners:
For AI Crawler Owners:
Learn more in the Pay Per Crawl documentation.
We redesigned the AI Crawl Control dashboard to provide more intuitive and granular control over AI crawlers.
To get started, explore:
We're announcing the GA of User Groups for Cloudflare Dashboard and System for Cross Domain Identity Management (SCIM) User Groups, strengthening our RBAC capabilities with stable, production-ready primitives for managing access at scale.
What's New
User Groups [GA]: User Groups are a new Cloudflare IAM primitive that enable administrators to create collections of account members that are treated equally from an access control perspective. User Groups can be assigned permission policies, with individual members in the group inheriting all permissions granted to the User Group. User Groups can be created manually or via our APIs.
SCIM User Groups [GA]: Centralize & simplify your user and group management at scale by syncing memberships directly from your upstream identity provider (like Okta or Entra ID) to the Cloudflare Platform. This ensures Cloudflare stays in sync with your identity provider, letting you apply Permission Policies to those synced groups directly within the Cloudflare Dashboard.
Stability & Scale: These features have undergone extensive testing during the Public Beta period and are now ready for production use across enterprises of all sizes.
For more info:
Log Explorer is now GA, providing native observability and forensics for traffic flowing through Cloudflare.
Search and analyze your logs, natively in the Cloudflare dashboard. These logs are also stored in Cloudflare's network, eliminating many of the costs associated with other log providers.
With Log Explorer, you can now:
For help getting started, refer to our documentation.
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. Unlike the earlier Terraform providers, v5 is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Schemas for our REST APIs. Since launch, we have seen an unexpectedly high number of issues ↗ reported by customers. These issues currently impact about 15% of resources. We have been working diligently to address these issues across the company, and have released the v5.6.0 release which includes a number of bug fixes. Please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider
cloudflare_zone
cloudflare_page_rules runtime panic when setting
cache_level to
cache_ttl_by_status
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_config
zone_lockdown resource
cloudflare_zero_trust_device_default_profile_local_domain_fallback and
cloudflare_account_subscription
cloudflare_schema_validation_operation_settings
cloudflare_schema_validation_schemas
cloudflare_schema_validation_settings
cloudflare_zero_trust_device_settings
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the
migration guide ↗. We have
provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which
use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform plan to test
your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our
GitHub repository ↗.
Custom Errors can now fetch and store assets and error pages from your origin even if they are served with a 4xx or 5xx HTTP status code — previously, only 200 OK responses were allowed.
What’s new:
This is especially useful for retrieving error content or downtime banners from your backend when you can’t override the origin status code.
Learn more in the Custom Errors documentation.
You can now use the
cf.worker.upstream_zone field in Transform Rules to control rule execution based on whether a request originates from Workers, including subrequests issued by Workers in other zones.
What's new:
cf.worker.upstream_zone is now supported in Transform Rules expressions.
For example, to add a header when the subrequest comes from another zone:
This gives you more granular control in how you handle incoming requests for your zone.
Learn more in the Transform Rules documentation and Rules language fields reference.
We're excited to announce the Public Beta launch of User Groups for Cloudflare Dashboard and System for Cross Domain Identity Management (SCIM) User Groups, expanding our RBAC capabilities to simplify user and group management at scale.
We've also visually overhauled the Permission Policies UI to make defining permissions more intuitive.
What's New
User Groups [BETA]: User Groups are a new Cloudflare IAM primitive that enable administrators to create collections of account members that are treated equally from an access control perspective. User Groups can be assigned permission policies, with individual members in the group inheriting all permissions granted to the User Group. User Groups can be created manually or via our APIs.
SCIM User Groups [BETA]: Centralize & simplify your user and group management at scale by syncing memberships directly from your upstream identity provider (like Okta or Entra ID) to the Cloudflare Platform. This ensures Cloudflare stays in sync with your identity provider, letting you apply Permission Policies to those synced groups directly within the Cloudflare Dashboard.
Revamped Permission Policies UI [BETA]: As Cloudflare's services have grown, so has the need for precise, role-based access control. We've given the Permission Policies builder a visual overhaul to make it much easier for administrators to find and define the exact permissions they want for specific principals.
For more info:
You can now enable Polish with the
webp format directly in Configuration Rules, allowing you to optimize image delivery for specific routes, user agents, or A/B tests — without applying changes zone-wide.
What’s new:
This gives you more precise control over how images are compressed and delivered, whether you're targeting modern browsers, running experiments, or tailoring performance by geography or device type.
Learn more in the Polish and Configuration Rules documentation.
We’ve launched two powerful new tools to make the GraphQL Analytics API more accessible:
The new GraphQL API Explorer ↗ helps you build, test, and run queries directly in your browser. Features include:
MCP Servers let you use natural language tools like Claude to generate structured queries against your data. See our blog post ↗ for details on how they work and which servers are available. The new GraphQL MCP server ↗ helps you discover and generate useful queries for the GraphQL Analytics API. With this server, you can:
Example prompts include:
We’re continuing to expand these tools, and your feedback helps shape what’s next. Explore the documentation to learn more and get started.
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. Unlike the earlier Terraform providers, v5 is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Schemas for our REST APIs. Since launch, we have seen an unexpectedly high number of issues ↗ reported by customers. These issues currently impact about 15% of resources. We have been working diligently to address these issues across the company, and have released the v5.5.0 release which includes a number of bug fixes. Please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.
cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_route
cloudflare_zone_setting
cloudflare_ruleset
cloudflare_page_rule
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_route
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
You can now use IP, Autonomous System (AS), and Hostname custom lists to route traffic to Snippets and Cloud Connector, giving you greater precision and control over how you match and process requests at the edge.
In Snippets, you can now also match on Bot Score and WAF Attack Score, unlocking smarter edge logic for everything from request filtering and mitigation to tarpitting and logging.
What’s new:
These enhancements unlock new possibilities for building smarter traffic workflows with minimal code and maximum efficiency.
Learn more in the Snippets and Cloud Connector documentation.
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. Unlike the earlier Terraform providers, v5 is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Schemas for our REST APIs. Since launch, we have seen an unexpectedly high number of issues ↗ reported by customers. These issues currently impact about 15% of resources. We have been working diligently to address these issues across the company, and have released the v5.4.0 release which includes a number of bug fixes. Please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.
worker_platforms_script_secret resource from the provider (see migration guide ↗ for alternatives—applicable to both Workers and Workers for Platforms)
cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules resource
cloudflare_workers_route id issues #5134 ↗ #5501 ↗
cloudflare_certificate_pack
cloudflare_registrar_domain
cloudflare_stream_download
cloudflare_stream_webhook
cloudflare_user
cloudflare_workers_kv
cloudflare_workers_script
cloudflare_workers_kv state refresh issues
cloudflare_account
cloudflare_account_dns_settings
cloudflare_account_token
cloudflare_api_token
cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules
cloudflare_custom_ssl
cloudflare_d1_database
cloudflare_dns_record
email_security_trusted_domains
cloudflare_hyperdrive_config
cloudflare_keyless_certificate
cloudflare_list_item
cloudflare_load_balancer
cloudflare_logpush_dataset_job
cloudflare_magic_network_monitoring_configuration
cloudflare_magic_transit_site
cloudflare_magic_transit_site_lan
cloudflare_magic_transit_site_wan
cloudflare_magic_wan_static_route
cloudflare_notification_policy
cloudflare_pages_project
cloudflare_queue
cloudflare_queue_consumer
cloudflare_r2_bucket_cors
cloudflare_r2_bucket_event_notification
cloudflare_r2_bucket_lifecycle
cloudflare_r2_bucket_lock
cloudflare_r2_bucket_sippy
cloudflare_ruleset
cloudflare_snippet_rules
cloudflare_snippets
cloudflare_spectrum_application
cloudflare_workers_deployment
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group
cloudflare_workers_script fail when using Assets
cloudflare_workers_script mistakenly being readonly
cloudflare_pages_project broken when using "source"
The detailed changelog ↗ is available on GitHub.
If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues either by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗, or by opening a support ticket ↗.
Custom Errors are now generally available for all paid plans — bringing a unified and powerful experience for customizing error responses at both the zone and account levels.
You can now manage Custom Error Rules, Custom Error Assets, and redesigned Error Pages directly from the Cloudflare dashboard. These features let you deliver tailored messaging when errors occur, helping you maintain brand consistency and improve user experience — whether it’s a 404 from your origin or a security challenge from Cloudflare.
What's new:
Learn more in the Custom Errors documentation.
Custom Fields now support logging both raw and transformed values for request and response headers in the HTTP requests dataset.
These fields are configured per zone and apply to all Logpush jobs in that zone that include request headers, response headers. Each header can be logged in only one format—either raw or transformed—not both.
By default:
These defaults can be overidden to suit your logging needs.
For more information refer to Custom fields documentation