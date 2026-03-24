Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Advanced WAF customization for AI Crawl Control blocks
AI Crawl Control now supports extending the underlying WAF rule with custom modifications. Any changes you make directly in the WAF custom rules editor — such as adding path-based exceptions, extra user agents, or additional expression clauses — are preserved when you update crawler actions in AI Crawl Control.
If the WAF rule expression has been modified in a way AI Crawl Control cannot parse, a warning banner appears on the Crawlers page with a link to view the rule directly in WAF.
For more information, refer to WAF rule management.