Improved OAuth experience for consent and management

OAuth allows third-party applications to access your Cloudflare account on your behalf — like when Wrangler deploys Workers or when monitoring tools read your analytics. You now have granular control over which accounts these applications can access, plus the ability to revoke access anytime.

What's new

Choose which accounts to authorize

When authorizing an OAuth application, you can now select specific accounts instead of granting access to all your accounts:

Account-by-account selection — Choose exactly which accounts the application can access

— Choose exactly which accounts the application can access "All accounts" option — Still available for trusted tools like Wrangler This gives you precise control who can access your data.

Clear consent screens

The OAuth consent screen now shows:

What the application can access — Explicit list of permissions being requested

— Explicit list of permissions being requested Who created the application — Application owner and contact information

— Application owner and contact information Which accounts you're authorizing — Checkboxes for account selection

Revoke access anytime

Manage authorized OAuth applications from your profile:

See all connected apps — View every OAuth application with access to your accounts

— View every OAuth application with access to your accounts Review permissions and scope — Check what each application can do and which accounts it can access

— Check what each application can do and which accounts it can access Revoke instantly — Remove access with one click when you no longer need it To manage your OAuth applications, navigate to Profile > Access Management > Connected Applications ↗ .

Why this matters

These updates give you:

Granular control — Authorize apps per-account instead of all-or-nothing

— Authorize apps per-account instead of all-or-nothing Transparency — Know exactly what you're authorizing before you consent

— Know exactly what you're authorizing before you consent Security — Limit blast radius by restricting access to only necessary accounts

— Limit blast radius by restricting access to only necessary accounts Easy cleanup — Revoke access when applications are no longer needed

Learn more

Read more about these improvements in our blog post: Improving the OAuth consent experience ↗.