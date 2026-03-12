Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Retry-After HTTP header for retryable 1xxx errors
Cloudflare-generated 1xxx error responses now include a standard
Retry-After HTTP header when the error is retryable. Agents and HTTP clients can read the recommended wait time from response headers alone — no body parsing required.
Seven retryable error codes now emit
Retry-After:
|Error code
|Retry-After (seconds)
|Error name
|1004
|120
|DNS resolution error
|1005
|120
|Banned zone
|1015
|30
|Rate limited
|1033
|120
|Argo Tunnel error
|1038
|60
|HTTP headers limit exceeded
|1200
|60
|Cache connection limit
|1205
|5
|Too many redirects
The header value matches the existing
retry_after body field in JSON and Markdown responses.
If a WAF rate limiting rule has already set a dynamic
Retry-After value on the response, that value takes precedence.
Available for all zones on all plans.
Check for the header on any retryable error:
References: