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Retry-After HTTP header for retryable 1xxx errors

Cloudflare Fundamentals

Cloudflare-generated 1xxx error responses now include a standard Retry-After HTTP header when the error is retryable. Agents and HTTP clients can read the recommended wait time from response headers alone — no body parsing required.

Changes

Seven retryable error codes now emit Retry-After:

Error codeRetry-After (seconds)Error name
1004120DNS resolution error
1005120Banned zone
101530Rate limited
1033120Argo Tunnel error
103860HTTP headers limit exceeded
120060Cache connection limit
12055Too many redirects

The header value matches the existing retry_after body field in JSON and Markdown responses.

If a WAF rate limiting rule has already set a dynamic Retry-After value on the response, that value takes precedence.

Availability

Available for all zones on all plans.

Verify

Check for the header on any retryable error:

Terminal window
curl -s --compressed -D - -o /dev/null -H "Accept: application/json" -A "TestAgent/1.0" -H "Accept-Encoding: gzip, deflate" "<YOUR_DOMAIN>/cdn-cgi/error/1015" | grep -i retry-after

References: