JSON responses and RFC 9457 support for Cloudflare 1xxx errors
Cloudflare-generated 1xxx errors now return structured JSON when clients send
Accept: application/json or
Accept: application/problem+json. JSON responses follow RFC 9457 (Problem Details for HTTP APIs) ↗, so any HTTP client that understands Problem Details can parse the base members without Cloudflare-specific code.
The Markdown frontmatter field
http_status has been renamed to
status. Agents consuming Markdown frontmatter should update parsers accordingly.
JSON format. Clients sending
Accept: application/json or
Accept: application/problem+json now receive a structured JSON object with the same operational fields as Markdown frontmatter, plus RFC 9457 standard members.
RFC 9457 standard members (JSON only):
type— URI pointing to Cloudflare documentation for the specific error code
status— HTTP status code (matching the response status)
title— short, human-readable summary
detail— human-readable explanation specific to this occurrence
instance— Ray ID identifying this specific error occurrence
Field renames:
http_status->
status(JSON and Markdown)
what_happened->
detail(JSON only — Markdown prose sections are unchanged)
Content-Type mirroring. Clients sending
Accept: application/problem+json receive
Content-Type: application/problem+json; charset=utf-8 back;
Accept: application/json receives
application/json; charset=utf-8. Same body in both cases.
|Request header sent
|Response format
Accept: application/json
|JSON (
application/json content type)
Accept: application/problem+json
|JSON (
application/problem+json content type)
Accept: application/json, text/markdown;q=0.9
|JSON
Accept: text/markdown
|Markdown
Accept: text/markdown, application/json
|Markdown (equal
q, first-listed wins)
Accept: */*
|HTML (default)
Available now for Cloudflare-generated 1xxx errors.
