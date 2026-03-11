 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

JSON responses and RFC 9457 support for Cloudflare 1xxx errors

Cloudflare Fundamentals

Cloudflare-generated 1xxx errors now return structured JSON when clients send Accept: application/json or Accept: application/problem+json. JSON responses follow RFC 9457 (Problem Details for HTTP APIs), so any HTTP client that understands Problem Details can parse the base members without Cloudflare-specific code.

Breaking change

The Markdown frontmatter field http_status has been renamed to status. Agents consuming Markdown frontmatter should update parsers accordingly.

Changes

JSON format. Clients sending Accept: application/json or Accept: application/problem+json now receive a structured JSON object with the same operational fields as Markdown frontmatter, plus RFC 9457 standard members.

RFC 9457 standard members (JSON only):

  • type — URI pointing to Cloudflare documentation for the specific error code
  • status — HTTP status code (matching the response status)
  • title — short, human-readable summary
  • detail — human-readable explanation specific to this occurrence
  • instance — Ray ID identifying this specific error occurrence

Field renames:

  • http_status -> status (JSON and Markdown)
  • what_happened -> detail (JSON only — Markdown prose sections are unchanged)

Content-Type mirroring. Clients sending Accept: application/problem+json receive Content-Type: application/problem+json; charset=utf-8 back; Accept: application/json receives application/json; charset=utf-8. Same body in both cases.

Negotiation behavior

Request header sentResponse format
Accept: application/jsonJSON (application/json content type)
Accept: application/problem+jsonJSON (application/problem+json content type)
Accept: application/json, text/markdown;q=0.9JSON
Accept: text/markdownMarkdown
Accept: text/markdown, application/jsonMarkdown (equal q, first-listed wins)
Accept: */*HTML (default)

Availability

Available now for Cloudflare-generated 1xxx errors.

Get started

Terminal window
curl -s --compressed -H "Accept: application/json" -A "TestAgent/1.0" -H "Accept-Encoding: gzip, deflate" "<YOUR_DOMAIN>/cdn-cgi/error/1015" | jq .
Terminal window
curl -s --compressed -H "Accept: application/problem+json" -A "TestAgent/1.0" -H "Accept-Encoding: gzip, deflate" "<YOUR_DOMAIN>/cdn-cgi/error/1015" | jq .

References: