Logpush — More granular timestamps

Logpush now supports higher-precision timestamp formats for log output. You can configure jobs to output timestamps at millisecond or nanosecond precision. This is available in both the Logpush UI in the Cloudflare dashboard and the Logpush API.

To use the new formats, set timestamp_format in your Logpush job's output_options :

rfc3339ms — 2024-02-17T23:52:01.123Z

— rfc3339ns — 2024-02-17T23:52:01.123456789Z

Default timestamp formats apply unless explicitly set. The dashboard defaults to rfc3339 and the API defaults to unixnano .

For more information, refer to the Log output options documentation.