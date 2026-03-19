Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Service Key authentication deprecated
Service Key authentication for the Cloudflare API is deprecated. Service Keys will stop working on September 30, 2026.
API Tokens replace Service Keys with fine-grained permissions, expiration, and revocation.
Replace any use of the
X-Auth-User-Service-Key header with an API Token scoped to the permissions your integration requires.
If you use
cloudflared, update to a version from November 2022 or later. These versions already use API Tokens.
If you use origin-ca-issuer ↗, update to a version that supports API Token authentication.
For more information, refer to API deprecations.