Service Key authentication deprecated

Service Key authentication for the Cloudflare API is deprecated. Service Keys will stop working on September 30, 2026.

API Tokens replace Service Keys with fine-grained permissions, expiration, and revocation.

What you need to do

Replace any use of the X-Auth-User-Service-Key header with an API Token scoped to the permissions your integration requires.

If you use cloudflared , update to a version from November 2022 or later. These versions already use API Tokens.

If you use origin-ca-issuer ↗, update to a version that supports API Token authentication.

For more information, refer to API deprecations.