 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Service Key authentication deprecated

Cloudflare Fundamentals

Service Key authentication for the Cloudflare API is deprecated. Service Keys will stop working on September 30, 2026.

API Tokens replace Service Keys with fine-grained permissions, expiration, and revocation.

What you need to do

Replace any use of the X-Auth-User-Service-Key header with an API Token scoped to the permissions your integration requires.

If you use cloudflared, update to a version from November 2022 or later. These versions already use API Tokens.

If you use origin-ca-issuer, update to a version that supports API Token authentication.

For more information, refer to API deprecations.