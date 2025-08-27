AI Crawl Control enables you to take specific action for each AI crawler.

To manage AI crawlers:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to AI Crawl Control. Go to the AI Crawlers tab.

Review AI crawler activity

The Crawlers tab displays a table of AI crawlers that are requesting access to your content, and how they interact with your pages. The table provides the following information.

Column Details Crawler The name of the AI crawler and the operator that owns it. Category The category of the AI crawler. Refer to Verified bot categories. Requests Total allowed and blocked requests with trend chart. Blocked requests may come from any configured rule, not just the actions shown here. Robots.txt violations The number of times the AI crawler has violated your robots.txt file. Action The action you wish to take for the AI crawler. Refer to Take action for each AI crawler.

Quality of AI crawler detection On the free plan, AI Crawl Control identifies AI crawlers based on their user agent strings ↗. This enables AI Crawl Control to detect easy-to-detect (well-known) AI crawlers. Upgrade your plan to enable a more thorough detection using Cloudflare's Bot Management detection ID field.

Filter AI crawler data

You can use filters to narrow the scope of your result:

Name: Search the name of the AI crawler.

Search the name of the AI crawler. Operator: Filter by the AI crawler operator.

Filter by the AI crawler operator. Category: Filter by the category of the AI crawler (for example, AI crawler, AI assistant, or archiver).

The values of the table will update according to your filter.

Take action for each AI crawler

Configure block response

Available on Paid plans

When blocking an AI crawler, you can configure the details of the response that gets returned to the AI crawler. Specifically, you can configure:

The response code

The response body

This provides you with a channel to open dialogue with the AI crawler owner, and to inform the AI crawler how to properly license their content, thereby creating a direct path from crawling attempt to commercial agreement.

To edit these values:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to AI Crawl Control. Go to the Settings tab. Under Block response, select Edit. Once you have edited the values, select Save.

Note You must have opted to block at least one AI crawler to configure a custom block response.

Edit the response code

You can choose which HTTP response code to return when blocking an AI crawler.

Use the dropdown menu to select the desired response code. You can choose from:

403 Forbidden : Use this option if you wish to indicate that you do not want the AI crawler to access your content.

: Use this option if you wish to indicate that you do not want the AI crawler to access your content. 402 Payment Required : Use this option if you wish to indicate that the AI crawler must pay to access your content.

Note Behind the scenes, AI Crawl Control uses Cloudflare WAF to return custom block responses. If you have manually configured a WAF rule to return a response code other than 403 or 402 , AI Crawl Control will not be able to enforce the response code you have selected, and the dropdown will appear blank. Ensure you have selected either 403 or 402 . Refer to Configure a custom response for blocked requests for more information.

Edit the response body

You can write a custom message (HTTP response body) to return when blocking an AI crawler.

In the Response body text field, enter the response you wish to display for the AI crawler in plain text.

