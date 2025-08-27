AI Crawl Control enables you to take specific action for each AI crawler.
To manage AI crawlers:
Log in to the
Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain. ↗ Go to
AI Crawl Control. Go to the
AI Crawlers tab.
Review AI crawler activity
The
Crawlers tab displays a table of AI crawlers that are requesting access to your content, and how they interact with your pages. The table provides the following information.
Column Details Crawler The name of the AI crawler and the operator that owns it. Category The category of the AI crawler. Refer to Verified bot categories. Requests Total allowed and blocked requests with trend chart. Blocked requests may come from any configured rule, not just the actions shown here. Robots.txt violations The number of times the AI crawler has violated your file.
robots.txt
Action The action you wish to take for the AI crawler. Refer to Take action for each AI crawler.
Quality of AI crawler detection
On the free plan, AI Crawl Control identifies AI crawlers based on their
user agent strings. This enables AI Crawl Control to detect easy-to-detect (well-known) AI crawlers. ↗
Upgrade your plan to enable a more thorough detection using Cloudflare's
Bot Management detection ID field.
You can use filters to narrow the scope of your result:
Name: Search the name of the AI crawler.
Operator: Filter by the AI crawler operator.
Category: Filter by the category of the AI crawler (for example, AI crawler, AI assistant, or archiver).
The values of the table will update according to your filter.
Take action for each AI crawler
For each AI crawler, you can take one of three actions: allow, charge, or block.
Allow access
Summary: You can allow an AI crawler to scrape your content.
When to use: Allow AI crawlers that offer services which provide value through citations, referrals, or existing agreements.
Implementation: From the Actions column, select Allow.
Note that you can still choose to Enforce .
robots.txt
For more details on how this rule interacts with other Cloudflare settings, refer to
How it works.
Block access
Summary: You can block an AI crawler to completely stop the AI crawler from scraping your webpage.
When to use: Block AI crawlers when their behavior do not align with your content strategy, or violate your policies.
Implementation: From the Actions column, select Block.
Note that you can configure the response that gets returned when blocking an AI crawler. Refer to
Configure block response.
Charge for crawl (private beta)
Summary: You can charge the owner of the AI crawler for each crawl request.
When to use: Charge AI crawlers when your content has training value, and you want to explore monetization options
Implementation: From the Actions column, select Charge.
For more information, refer to
What is Pay Per Crawl?.
For each AI crawler, you can choose to allow or block access.
Allow access
Summary: You can allow an AI crawler to scrape your content.
When to use: Allow AI crawlers that offer services which provide value through citations, referrals, or existing agreements.
Implementation: From the Actions column, select Allow.
Note that you can still choose to
Enforce .
robots.txt
Block access
Summary: You can block an AI crawler to completely stop the AI crawler from scraping your webpage.
When to use: Block AI crawlers when their behavior do not align with your content strategy, or violate your policies.
Implementation: From the Actions column, select Block.
Note that you can configure the response that gets returned when blocking an AI crawler. Refer to
Configure block response.
Available on Paid plans
When blocking an AI crawler, you can configure the details of the response that gets returned to the AI crawler. Specifically, you can configure:
The response code
The response body
This provides you with a channel to open dialogue with the AI crawler owner, and to inform the AI crawler how to properly license their content, thereby creating a direct path from crawling attempt to commercial agreement.
To edit these values:
Log in to the
Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain. ↗ Go to
AI Crawl Control. Go to the
Settings tab. Under
Block response, select Edit. Once you have edited the values, select
Save.
You can choose which HTTP response code to return when blocking an AI crawler.
Use the dropdown menu to select the desired response code. You can choose from:
403 Forbidden: Use this option if you wish to indicate that you do not want the AI crawler to access your content.
402 Payment Required: Use this option if you wish to indicate that the AI crawler must pay to access your content.
Note
Behind the scenes, AI Crawl Control uses
Cloudflare WAF to return custom block responses.
If you have manually configured a WAF rule to return a response code other than
403 or
402, AI Crawl Control will not be able to enforce the response code you have selected, and the dropdown will appear blank. Ensure you have selected either
403 or
402.
Refer to
Configure a custom response for blocked requests for more information.
You can write a custom message (HTTP response body) to return when blocking an AI crawler.
In the
Response body text field, enter the response you wish to display for the AI crawler in plain text.
Use
pay per crawl to charge AI crawlers every time they access your content.