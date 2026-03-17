Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
SCIM provisioning for Authentik is now Generally Available
Cloudflare dashboard SCIM provisioning now supports Authentik ↗ as an identity provider, joining Okta and Microsoft Entra ID as explicitly supported providers.
Customers can now sync users and group information from Authentik to Cloudflare, apply Permission Policies to those groups, and manage the lifecycle of users & groups directly from your Authentik Identity Provider.
For more information: