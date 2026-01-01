cf.timings.worker_msec
cf.timings.worker_msec Integer
The time spent executing a Cloudflare Worker in milliseconds.
This field provides the wall-clock time that a Cloudflare Worker spent handling the request, measured in milliseconds.
Use this field to identify slow Worker executions, set up alerts for performance regressions, or add Worker execution time as a request header using Transform Rules for downstream observability.
If the request did not invoke a Worker, the value of this field will be
0.
Example value:
Example usage:
- Request