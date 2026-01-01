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cf.timings.worker_msec

cf.timings.worker_msec Integer

The time spent executing a Cloudflare Worker in milliseconds.

This field provides the wall-clock time that a Cloudflare Worker spent handling the request, measured in milliseconds.

Use this field to identify slow Worker executions, set up alerts for performance regressions, or add Worker execution time as a request header using Transform Rules for downstream observability.

If the request did not invoke a Worker, the value of this field will be 0.

Example value:

12

Example usage:

# Matches requests where the Worker execution time exceeded 500 milliseconds
cf.timings.worker_msec > 500
Categories:
  • Request