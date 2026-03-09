 Skip to content
New MCP Portal Logs dataset and new fields across multiple Logpush datasets in Cloudflare Logs

Logs

Cloudflare has added new fields across multiple Logpush datasets:

New dataset

  • MCP Portal Logs: A new dataset with fields including ClientCountry, ClientIP, ColoCode, Datetime, Error, Method, PortalAUD, PortalID, PromptGetName, ResourceReadURI, ServerAUD, ServerID, ServerResponseDurationMs, ServerURL, SessionID, Success, ToolCallName, UserEmail, and UserID.

New fields in existing datasets

  • DEX Application Tests: HTTPRedirectEndMs, HTTPRedirectStartMs, HTTPResponseBody, and HTTPResponseHeaders.
  • DEX Device State Events: ExperimentalExtra.
  • Firewall Events: FraudUserID.
  • Gateway HTTP: AppControlInfo and ApplicationStatuses.
  • Gateway DNS: InternalDNSDurationMs.
  • HTTP Requests: FraudEmailRisk, FraudUserID, and PayPerCrawlStatus.
  • Network Analytics Logs: DNSQueryName, DNSQueryType, and PFPCustomTag.
  • WARP Toggle Changes: UserEmail.
  • WARP Config Changes: UserEmail.
  • Zero Trust Network Session Logs: SNI.

For the complete field definitions for each dataset, refer to Logpush datasets.