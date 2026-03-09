Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New MCP Portal Logs dataset and new fields across multiple Logpush datasets in Cloudflare Logs
Cloudflare has added new fields across multiple Logpush datasets:
- MCP Portal Logs: A new dataset with fields including
ClientCountry,
ClientIP,
ColoCode,
Datetime,
Error,
Method,
PortalAUD,
PortalID,
PromptGetName,
ResourceReadURI,
ServerAUD,
ServerID,
ServerResponseDurationMs,
ServerURL,
SessionID,
Success,
ToolCallName,
UserEmail, and
UserID.
- DEX Application Tests:
HTTPRedirectEndMs,
HTTPRedirectStartMs,
HTTPResponseBody, and
HTTPResponseHeaders.
- DEX Device State Events:
ExperimentalExtra.
- Firewall Events:
FraudUserID.
- Gateway HTTP:
AppControlInfoand
ApplicationStatuses.
- Gateway DNS:
InternalDNSDurationMs.
- HTTP Requests:
FraudEmailRisk,
FraudUserID, and
PayPerCrawlStatus.
- Network Analytics Logs:
DNSQueryName,
DNSQueryType, and
PFPCustomTag.
- WARP Toggle Changes:
UserEmail.
- WARP Config Changes:
UserEmail.
- Zero Trust Network Session Logs:
SNI.
For the complete field definitions for each dataset, refer to Logpush datasets.