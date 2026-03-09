New MCP Portal Logs dataset and new fields across multiple Logpush datasets in Cloudflare Logs

Cloudflare has added new fields across multiple Logpush datasets:

New dataset

MCP Portal Logs: A new dataset with fields including ClientCountry , ClientIP , ColoCode , Datetime , Error , Method , PortalAUD , PortalID , PromptGetName , ResourceReadURI , ServerAUD , ServerID , ServerResponseDurationMs , ServerURL , SessionID , Success , ToolCallName , UserEmail , and UserID .

New fields in existing datasets

DEX Application Tests : HTTPRedirectEndMs , HTTPRedirectStartMs , HTTPResponseBody , and HTTPResponseHeaders .

: , , , and . DEX Device State Events : ExperimentalExtra .

: . Firewall Events : FraudUserID .

: . Gateway HTTP : AppControlInfo and ApplicationStatuses .

: and . Gateway DNS : InternalDNSDurationMs .

: . HTTP Requests : FraudEmailRisk , FraudUserID , and PayPerCrawlStatus .

: , , and . Network Analytics Logs : DNSQueryName , DNSQueryType , and PFPCustomTag .

: , , and . WARP Toggle Changes : UserEmail .

: . WARP Config Changes : UserEmail .

: . Zero Trust Network Session Logs: SNI .

For the complete field definitions for each dataset, refer to Logpush datasets.