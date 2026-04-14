Logpush to BigQuery — Cloudflare dashboard support

You can now configure Logpush jobs to Google BigQuery directly from the Cloudflare dashboard, in addition to the existing API-based setup.

Previously, setting up a BigQuery Logpush destination required using the Logpush API. Now you can create and manage BigQuery Logpush jobs from the Logpush page in the Cloudflare dashboard by selecting Google BigQuery as the destination and entering your Google Cloud project ID, dataset ID, table ID, and service account credentials.

For more information, refer to Enable Logpush to Google BigQuery.