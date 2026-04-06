Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Organizations is now in public beta for enterprises
We're announcing the public beta of Organizations for enterprise customers, a new top-level Cloudflare container that lets Cloudflare customers manage multiple accounts, members, analytics, and shared policies from one centralized location.
What's New
Organizations [BETA]: Organizations are a new top-level container for centrally managing multiple accounts. Each Organization supports up to 500 accounts and 500 zones, giving larger teams a single place to administer resources at scale.
Self-serve onboarding: Enterprise customers can create an Organization in the dashboard and assign accounts where they are already Super Administrators.
Centralized Account Management: At launch, every Organization member has the Organization Super Admin role. Organization Super Admins can invite other users and manage any child account under the Organization implicitly. Shared policies: Share WAF or Gateway policies across multiple accounts within your Organization to simplify centralized policy management. Implicit access: Members of an Organization automatically receive Super Administrator permissions across child accounts, removing the need for explicit membership on each account. Additional Org-level roles will be available over the course of the year.
Unified analytics: View, filter, and download aggregate HTTP analytics across all Organization child accounts from a single dashboard for centralized visibility into traffic patterns and security events.
Terraform provider support: Manage Organizations with infrastructure as code from day one. Provision organizations, assign accounts, and configure settings programmatically with the Cloudflare Terraform provider ↗.
Shared policies: Share WAF or Gateway policies across multiple accounts within your Organization to simplify centralized policy management.
For more info: