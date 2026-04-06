Organizations is now in public beta for enterprises

We're announcing the public beta of Organizations for enterprise customers, a new top-level Cloudflare container that lets Cloudflare customers manage multiple accounts, members, analytics, and shared policies from one centralized location.

What's New

Organizations [BETA]: Organizations are a new top-level container for centrally managing multiple accounts. Each Organization supports up to 500 accounts and 500 zones, giving larger teams a single place to administer resources at scale.

Self-serve onboarding: Enterprise customers can create an Organization in the dashboard and assign accounts where they are already Super Administrators.

Centralized Account Management: At launch, every Organization member has the Organization Super Admin role. Organization Super Admins can invite other users and manage any child account under the Organization implicitly. Shared policies: Share WAF or Gateway policies across multiple accounts within your Organization to simplify centralized policy management. Implicit access: Members of an Organization automatically receive Super Administrator permissions across child accounts, removing the need for explicit membership on each account. Additional Org-level roles will be available over the course of the year.

Unified analytics: View, filter, and download aggregate HTTP analytics across all Organization child accounts from a single dashboard for centralized visibility into traffic patterns and security events.

Terraform provider support: Manage Organizations with infrastructure as code from day one. Provision organizations, assign accounts, and configure settings programmatically with the Cloudflare Terraform provider ↗.

Shared policies: Share WAF or Gateway policies across multiple accounts within your Organization to simplify centralized policy management.

Note Organizations is in Public Beta. You must have an Enterprise account to create an organization, but once created, you can add accounts of any plan type where you are a Super Administrator.

For more info: