New mTLS certificate fields for Transform Rules

Cloudflare now exposes four new fields in the Transform Rules phase that encode client certificate data in RFC 9440 ↗ format. Previously, forwarding client certificate information to your origin required custom parsing of PEM-encoded fields or non-standard HTTP header formats. These new fields produce output in the standardized Client-Cert and Client-Cert-Chain header format defined by RFC 9440, so your origin can consume them directly without any additional decoding logic.

Each certificate is DER-encoded, Base64-encoded, and wrapped in colons. For example, :MIIDsT...Vw==: . A chain of intermediates is expressed as a comma-separated list of such values.

New fields

Field Type Description cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440 String The client leaf certificate in RFC 9440 format. Empty if no client certificate was presented. cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440_too_large Boolean true if the leaf certificate exceeded 16 KB and was omitted. In practice this will almost always be false . cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440 String The intermediate certificate chain in RFC 9440 format as a comma-separated list. Empty if no intermediate certificates were sent or if the chain exceeded 16 KB. cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440_too_large Boolean true if the intermediate chain exceeded 16 KB and was omitted.

The chain encoding follows the same ordering as the TLS handshake: the certificate closest to the leaf appears first, working up toward the trust anchor. The root certificate is not included.

Example: Forwarding client certificate headers to your origin server

Add a request header transform rule to set the Client-Cert and Client-Cert-Chain headers on requests forwarded to your origin server. For example, to forward headers for verified, non-revoked certificates:

Rule expression:

cf.tls_client_auth.cert_verified and not cf.tls_client_auth.cert_revoked

Header modifications:

Operation Header name Value Set Client-Cert cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440 Set Client-Cert-Chain cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440

To get the most out of these fields, upload your client CA certificate to Cloudflare so that Cloudflare validates the client certificate at the edge and populates cf.tls_client_auth.cert_verified and cf.tls_client_auth.cert_revoked .

For more information, refer to Mutual TLS authentication, Request Header Transform Rules, and the fields reference.