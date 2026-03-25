Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New mTLS certificate fields for Transform Rules
Cloudflare now exposes four new fields in the Transform Rules phase that encode client certificate data in RFC 9440 ↗ format. Previously, forwarding client certificate information to your origin required custom parsing of PEM-encoded fields or non-standard HTTP header formats. These new fields produce output in the standardized
Client-Cert and
Client-Cert-Chain header format defined by RFC 9440, so your origin can consume them directly without any additional decoding logic.
Each certificate is DER-encoded, Base64-encoded, and wrapped in colons. For example,
:MIIDsT...Vw==:. A chain of intermediates is expressed as a comma-separated list of such values.
|Field
|Type
|Description
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440
|String
|The client leaf certificate in RFC 9440 format. Empty if no client certificate was presented.
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440_too_large
|Boolean
true if the leaf certificate exceeded 16 KB and was omitted. In practice this will almost always be
false.
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440
|String
|The intermediate certificate chain in RFC 9440 format as a comma-separated list. Empty if no intermediate certificates were sent or if the chain exceeded 16 KB.
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440_too_large
|Boolean
true if the intermediate chain exceeded 16 KB and was omitted.
The chain encoding follows the same ordering as the TLS handshake: the certificate closest to the leaf appears first, working up toward the trust anchor. The root certificate is not included.
Add a request header transform rule to set the
Client-Cert and
Client-Cert-Chain headers on requests forwarded to your origin server. For example, to forward headers for verified, non-revoked certificates:
Rule expression:
Header modifications:
|Operation
|Header name
|Value
|Set
Client-Cert
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440
|Set
Client-Cert-Chain
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440
To get the most out of these fields, upload your client CA certificate to Cloudflare so that Cloudflare validates the client certificate at the edge and populates
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_verified and
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_revoked.
For more information, refer to Mutual TLS authentication, Request Header Transform Rules, and the fields reference.