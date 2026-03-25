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New mTLS certificate fields for Transform Rules

Rules

Cloudflare now exposes four new fields in the Transform Rules phase that encode client certificate data in RFC 9440 format. Previously, forwarding client certificate information to your origin required custom parsing of PEM-encoded fields or non-standard HTTP header formats. These new fields produce output in the standardized Client-Cert and Client-Cert-Chain header format defined by RFC 9440, so your origin can consume them directly without any additional decoding logic.

Each certificate is DER-encoded, Base64-encoded, and wrapped in colons. For example, :MIIDsT...Vw==:. A chain of intermediates is expressed as a comma-separated list of such values.

New fields

FieldTypeDescription
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440StringThe client leaf certificate in RFC 9440 format. Empty if no client certificate was presented.
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440_too_largeBooleantrue if the leaf certificate exceeded 16 KB and was omitted. In practice this will almost always be false.
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440StringThe intermediate certificate chain in RFC 9440 format as a comma-separated list. Empty if no intermediate certificates were sent or if the chain exceeded 16 KB.
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440_too_largeBooleantrue if the intermediate chain exceeded 16 KB and was omitted.

The chain encoding follows the same ordering as the TLS handshake: the certificate closest to the leaf appears first, working up toward the trust anchor. The root certificate is not included.

Example: Forwarding client certificate headers to your origin server

Add a request header transform rule to set the Client-Cert and Client-Cert-Chain headers on requests forwarded to your origin server. For example, to forward headers for verified, non-revoked certificates:

Rule expression:

cf.tls_client_auth.cert_verified and not cf.tls_client_auth.cert_revoked

Header modifications:

OperationHeader nameValue
SetClient-Certcf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440
SetClient-Cert-Chaincf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440

To get the most out of these fields, upload your client CA certificate to Cloudflare so that Cloudflare validates the client certificate at the edge and populates cf.tls_client_auth.cert_verified and cf.tls_client_auth.cert_revoked.

For more information, refer to Mutual TLS authentication, Request Header Transform Rules, and the fields reference.