Get started with Health Checks

This guide will get you started with creating and managing configured Health Checks.

​​ Create a Health Check

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Traffic > Health Checks. Select Create and fill out the form, paying special attention to: The values for Interval and Check regions , because decreasing the Interval and increasing Check regions may increase the load on your origin server.

and , because decreasing the and increasing may increase the load on your origin server. Health change thresholds, which specify the number of consecutive passed or failed checks before an origin changes status. Select Save and Deploy.

​​ Manage Health Checks

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Traffic > Health Checks. Navigate to your health check and select Edit. Edit your Health Check. Select Save.

You can also enable, disable, or delete configured Health Checks.