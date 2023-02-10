Get started with Health Checks
This guide will get you started with creating and managing configured Health Checks.
Create a Health Check
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to Traffic > Health Checks.
- Select Create and fill out the form, paying special attention to:
- The values for Interval and Check regions, because decreasing the Interval and increasing Check regions may increase the load on your origin server.
- Health change thresholds, which specify the number of consecutive passed or failed checks before an origin changes status.
- Select Save and Deploy.
Manage Health Checks
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to Traffic > Health Checks.
- Navigate to your health check and select Edit.
- Edit your Health Check.
- Select Save.