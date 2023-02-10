Cloudflare Docs
Health Checks
Cloudflare Docs
Health Checks
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Health Checks on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products  >  
  2. Health Checks  >  
  3. Get started

Get started with Health Checks

This guide will get you started with creating and managing configured Health Checks.

​​ Create a Health Check

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Traffic > Health Checks.
  3. Select Create and fill out the form, paying special attention to:
    • The values for Interval and Check regions, because decreasing the Interval and increasing Check regions may increase the load on your origin server.
    • Health change thresholds, which specify the number of consecutive passed or failed checks before an origin changes status.
  4. Select Save and Deploy.

​​ Manage Health Checks

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Traffic > Health Checks.
  3. Navigate to your health check and select Edit.
  4. Edit your Health Check.
  5. Select Save.