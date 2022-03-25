Traffic steering

When requests come to your load balancer, it distributes them across your pools and origins according to three factors:

Pool and origin health : Traffic decisions start with which pools and origins are available and should receive traffic. Traffic steering : Policies set on your load balancer that route traffic to attached and available pools. Origin steering : These are policies set on each pool that route traffic to available origin servers within the pool.

When a pool or origin becomes unhealthy, your load balancer and pools redistribute traffic according to these same policies.