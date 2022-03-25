Get started

Set up the monitor

You can create a monitor within the load balancer workflow or in the Monitors section of the dashboard:

Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Click Manage Monitors. Click Create. Add the following information: Type : The protocol to use for health checks Non-enterprise customers: Choose HTTP , HTTPS , or TCP . Enterprise customers: Choose HTTP , HTTPS , TCP , UDP ICMP , ICMP Ping , or SMTP .

: The protocol to use for health checks Path : The endpoint path to run health checks against

: The endpoint path to run health checks against Port: The destination port for health checks For additional settings, select Advanced health check settings: Interval : By increasing the default, you can improve failover time, but you may also increase load on your servers. Minimum time in seconds is 60 (Pro), 10 (Business), and 5 (Enterprise).

: Timeout and Retries : The health check will return unhealthy if it exceeds the duration specified in Timeout (and exceeds this duration more times than the specified number of Retries ).

and : Expected Code(s) : The expected HTTP response codes listed individually (200, 302) or as a range (2xx, 3xx).

: The expected HTTP response codes listed individually (200, 302) or as a range (2xx, 3xx). Response Body : Looks for a case-insensitive substring in the response body. Make sure that the value is relatively static and within the first 100,000 KB of the HTML page.

: Simulate Zone : Pushes a request from Cloudflare Health Monitors through the Cloudflare stack as if it were a real visitor request to help analyze behavior or validate a configuration. Ensures health checks are compatible with features like authenticated origin pulls and Argo Smart Routing External link icon Open external link .

: Follow Redirects : Instead of reporting a 301 or 302 code as unhealthy, the health check follows redirects to the final endpoint.

: Configure Request Header(s) : Useful if your servers are expecting specific incoming headers.

: Select Save.

Note: To increase confidence in pool status, increase the consecutive_up and consecutive_down fields when creating a monitor with the API External link icon Open external link . To become healthy or unhealthy, monitored origins must pass this health check the consecutive number of times specified in these parameters.

Prepare your servers

Make sure that your firewall or web server does not block or rate limit your configured health checks or requests associated with Cloudflare IP addresses External link icon Open external link .