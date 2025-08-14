Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
We are changing how Python Workers are structured by default. Previously, handlers were defined at the top-level of a module as
on_fetch,
on_scheduled, etc. methods, but now they live in an entrypoint class.
Here's an example of how to now define a Worker with a fetch handler:
To keep using the old-style handlers, you can specify the
disable_python_no_global_handlerscompatibility flag in your wrangler file:
Consult the Python Workers documentation for more details.
Terraform provider improvements — Python Workers support, smaller plan diffs, and API SDK fixes
The recent Cloudflare Terraform Provider ↗ and SDK releases (such as cloudflare-typescript ↗) bring significant improvements to the Workers developer experience. These updates focus on reliability, performance, and adding Python Workers support.
Resolved several issues with the
cloudflare_workers_scriptresource that resulted in unwarranted plan diffs, including:
- Using Durable Objects migrations
- Using some bindings such as
secret_text
- Using smart placement
A resource should never show a plan diff if there isn't an actual change. This fix reduces unnecessary noise in your Terraform plan and is available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.8.0.
You can now specify
content_fileand
content_sha256instead of
content. This prevents the Workers script content from being stored in the state file which greatly reduces plan diff size and noise. If your workflow synced plans remotely, this should now happen much faster since there is less data to sync. This is available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.7.0.
Fixed the
cloudflare_workers_scriptresource to properly support headers and redirects for Assets:
Available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.8.0.
Added support for uploading Python Workers (beta) in Terraform. You can now deploy Python Workers with:
Available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.8.0.
Fixed an issue where Workers script versions in the SDK did not allow uploading files. This now works, and also has an improved files upload interface:
Will be available in cloudflare-typescript 4.6.0. A similar change will be available in cloudflare-python 4.4.0.
Previously when creating a KV value like this:
...and recalling it in your Worker like this:
You'd get back this:
{metadata:'my metadata', value:"{'hello':'world'}"}instead of the correct value of
{hello: 'world'}
This is fixed in cloudflare-typescript 4.5.0 and will be fixed in cloudflare-python 4.4.0.
A minimal implementation of the MessageChannel API ↗ is now available in Workers. This means that you can use
MessageChannelto send messages between different parts of your Worker, but not across different Workers.
The
MessageChanneland
MessagePortAPIs will be available by default at the global scope with any worker using a compatibility date of
2025-08-15or later. It is also available using the
expose_global_message_channelcompatibility flag, or can be explicitly disabled using the
no_expose_global_message_channelcompatibility flag.
Any value that can be used with the
structuredClone(...)API can be sent over the port.
There are a number of key limitations to the
MessageChannelAPI in Workers:
- Transfer lists are currently not supported. This means that you will not be able to transfer
ownership of objects like
ArrayBufferor
MessagePortbetween ports.
- The
MessagePortis not yet serializable. This means that you cannot send a
MessagePortobject through the
postMessagemethod or via JSRPC calls.
- The
'messageerror'event is only partially supported. If the
'onmessage'handler throws an error, the
'messageerror'event will be triggered, however, it will not be triggered when there are errors serializing or deserializing the message data. Instead, the error will be thrown when the
postMessagemethod is called on the sending port.
- The
'close'event will be emitted on both ports when one of the ports is closed, however it will not be emitted when the Worker is terminated or when one of the ports is garbage collected.
- Transfer lists are currently not supported. This means that you will not be able to transfer ownership of objects like
Now, you can use
.envfiles to provide secrets and override environment variables on the
envobject during local development with Wrangler and the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
Previously in local development, if you wanted to provide secrets or environment variables during local development, you had to use
.dev.varsfiles. This is still supported, but you can now also use
.envfiles, which are more familiar to many developers.
You can create a
.envfile in your project root to define environment variables that will be used when running
wrangler devor
vite dev. The
.envfile should be formatted like a
dotenvfile, such as
KEY="VALUE":
When you run
wrangler devor
vite dev, the environment variables defined in the
.envfile will be available in your Worker code via the
envobject:
If your Worker defines multiple environments, you can set different variables for each environment (ex: production or staging) by creating files named
.env.<environment-name>.
When you use
wrangler <command> --env <environment-name>or
CLOUDFLARE_ENV=<environment-name> vite dev, the corresponding environment-specific file will also be loaded and merged with the
.envfile.
For example, if you want to set different environment variables for the
stagingenvironment, you can create a file named
.env.staging:
When you run
wrangler dev --env stagingor
CLOUDFLARE_ENV=staging vite dev, the environment variables from
.env.stagingwill be merged onto those from
.env.
For more information on how to use
.envfiles with Wrangler and the Cloudflare Vite plugin, see the following documentation:
You can now import
waitUntilfrom
cloudflare:workersto extend your Worker's execution beyond the request lifecycle from anywhere in your code.
Previously,
waitUntilcould only be accessed through the execution context (
ctx) parameter passed to your Worker's handler functions. This meant that if you needed to schedule background tasks from deeply nested functions or utility modules, you had to pass the
ctxobject through multiple function calls to access
waitUntil.
Now, you can import
waitUntildirectly and use it anywhere in your Worker without needing to pass
ctxas a parameter:
This is particularly useful when you want to:
- Schedule background tasks from utility functions or modules
- Extend execution for analytics, logging, or cleanup operations
- Avoid passing the execution context through multiple layers of function calls
For more information, see the
waitUntildocumentation.
Requests made from Cloudflare Workers can now force a revalidation of their cache with the origin
By setting the value of the
cacheproperty to
no-cache, you can force Cloudflare's cache to revalidate its contents with the origin when making subrequests from Cloudflare Workers.
When
no-cacheis set, the Worker request will first look for a match in Cloudflare's cache, then:
- If there is a match, a conditional request is sent to the origin, regardless of whether or not the match is fresh or stale. If the resource has not changed, the cached version is returned. If the resource has changed, it will be downloaded from the origin, updated in the cache, and returned.
- If there is no match, Workers will make a standard request to the origin and cache the response.
This increases compatibility with NPM packages and JavaScript frameworks that rely on setting the
cacheproperty, which is a cross-platform standard part of the
Requestinterface. Previously, if you set the
cacheproperty on
Requestto
'no-cache', the Workers runtime threw an exception.
- Learn how the Cache works with Cloudflare Workers
- Enable Node.js compatibility for your Cloudflare Worker
- Explore Runtime APIs and Bindings available in Cloudflare Workers
Agents SDK adds MCP Elicitation support, http-streamable suppport, task queues, email integration and more
The latest releases of @cloudflare/agents ↗ brings major improvements to MCP transport protocols support and agents connectivity. Key updates include:
MCP servers can now request user input during tool execution, enabling interactive workflows like confirmations, forms, and multi-step processes. This feature uses durable storage to preserve elicitation state even during agent hibernation, ensuring seamless user interactions across agent lifecycle events.
Check out our demo ↗ to see elicitation in action.
MCP now supports HTTP streamable transport which is recommended over SSE. This transport type offers:
- Better performance: More efficient data streaming and reduced overhead
- Improved reliability: Enhanced connection stability and error recover- Automatic fallback: If streamable transport is not available, it gracefully falls back to SSE
The SDK automatically selects the best available transport method, gracefully falling back from streamable-http to SSE when needed.
Significant improvements to MCP server connections and transport reliability:
- Auto transport selection: Automatically determines the best transport method, falling back from streamable-http to SSE as needed
- Improved error handling: Better connection state management and error reporting for MCP servers
- Reliable prop updates: Centralized agent property updates ensure consistency across different contexts
You can use
.queue()to enqueue background work — ideal for tasks like processing user messages, sending notifications etc.
Want to try it yourself? Just define a method like processMessage in your agent, and you’re ready to scale.
Want to build an AI agent that can receive and respond to emails automatically? With the new email adapter and onEmail lifecycle method, now you can.
You route incoming mail like this:
You can find a full example here ↗.
Custom methods are now automatically wrapped with the agent's context, so calling
getCurrentAgent()should work regardless of where in an agent's lifecycle it's called. Previously this would not work on RPC calls, but now just works out of the box.
Try it out and tell us what you build!
Cloudflare Sandbox SDK adds streaming, code interpreter, Git support, process control and more
We’ve shipped a major release for the @cloudflare/sandbox ↗ SDK, turning it into a full-featured, container-based execution platform that runs securely on Cloudflare Workers.
This update adds live streaming of output, persistent Python and JavaScript code interpreters with rich output support (charts, tables, HTML, JSON), file system access, Git operations, full background process control, and the ability to expose running services via public URLs.
This makes it ideal for building AI agents, CI runners, cloud REPLs, data analysis pipelines, or full developer tools — all without managing infrastructure.
Create persistent code contexts with support for rich visual + structured outputs.
Creates a new code execution context with persistent state.
Options:
- language: Programming language ('python' | 'javascript' | 'typescript')
- cwd: Working directory (default: /workspace)
- envVars: Environment variables for the context
Executes code with optional streaming callbacks.
Options:
- language: Programming language ('python' | 'javascript' | 'typescript')
- cwd: Working directory (default: /workspace)
- envVars: Environment variables for the context
Returns a streaming response for real-time processing.
Interpreter outputs are auto-formatted and returned in multiple formats:
- text
- html (e.g., Pandas tables)
- png, svg (e.g., Matplotlib charts)
- json (structured data)
- chart (parsed visualizations)
Start background processes and expose them with live URLs.
Start, inspect, and terminate long-running background processes.
- listProcesses() - List all running processes
- getProcess(id) - Get detailed process status
- killProcess(id, signal) - Terminate specific processes
- killAllProcesses() - Kill all processes
- streamProcessLogs(id, options) - Stream logs from running processes
- getProcessLogs(id) - Get accumulated process output
Clone Git repositories directly into the sandbox.
Sandboxes are still experimental. We're using them to explore how isolated, container-like workloads might scale on Cloudflare — and to help define the developer experience around them.
As part of the ongoing open beta for Workers Builds, we’ve increased the available disk space for builds from 8 GB to 20 GB for both Free and Paid plans.
This provides more space for larger projects, dependencies, and build artifacts while improving overall build reliability.
Metric Free Plan Paid Plans Disk Space 20 GB 20 GB
All other build limits — including CPU, memory, build minutes, and timeout remain unchanged.
You can now configure and run Containers alongside your Worker during local development when using the Cloudflare Vite plugin. Previously, you could only develop locally when using Wrangler as your local development server.
You can simply configure your Worker and your Container(s) in your Wrangler configuration file:
Once your Worker and Containers are configured, you can access the Container instances from your Worker code:
To develop your Worker locally, start a local dev server by running
in your terminal.
Learn more about Cloudflare Containers ↗ or the Cloudflare Vite plugin ↗ in our developer docs.
Deploy to Cloudflare buttons now support Worker environment variables, secrets, and Secrets Store secrets
Any template which uses Worker environment variables, secrets, or Secrets Store secrets can now be deployed using a Deploy to Cloudflare button.
Define environment variables and secrets store bindings in your Wrangler configuration file as normal:
Add secrets to a
.dev.vars.exampleor
.env.examplefile:
And optionally, you can add a description for these bindings in your template's
package.jsonto help users understand how to configure each value:
These secrets and environment variables will be presented to users in the dashboard as they deploy this template, allowing them to configure each value. Additional information about creating templates and Deploy to Cloudflare buttons can be found in our documentation.
Test out code changes before shipping with per-branch preview deployments for Cloudflare Workers
Now, when you connect your Cloudflare Worker to a git repository on GitHub or GitLab, each branch of your repository has its own stable preview URL, that you can use to preview code changes before merging the pull request and deploying to production.
This works the same way that Cloudflare Pages does — every time you create a pull request, you'll automatically get a shareable preview link where you can see your changes running, without affecting production. The link stays the same, even as you add commits to the same branch. These preview URLs are named after your branch and are posted as a comment to each pull request. The URL stays the same with every commit and always points to the latest version of that branch.
Each comment includes two preview URLs as shown above:
- Commit Preview URL: Unique to the specific version/commit (e.g.,
<version-prefix>-<worker-name>.<subdomain>.workers.dev)
- Branch Preview URL: A stable alias based on the branch name (e.g.,
<branch-name>-<worker-name>.<subdomain>.workers.dev)
When you create a pull request:
- A preview alias is automatically created based on the Git branch name (e.g.,
<branch-name>becomes
<branch-name>-<worker-name>.<subdomain>.workers.dev)
- No configuration is needed, the alias is generated for you
- The link stays the same even as you add commits to the same branch
- Preview URLs are posted directly to your pull request as comments (just like they are in Cloudflare Pages)
You can also assign a custom preview alias using the Wrangler CLI, by passing the
--preview-aliasflag when uploading a version of your Worker:
- Only available on the workers.dev subdomain (custom domains not yet supported)
- Requires Wrangler v4.21.0+
- Preview URLs are not generated for Workers that use Durable Objects
- Not yet supported for Workers for Platforms
- Commit Preview URL: Unique to the specific version/commit (e.g.,
Vite 7 ↗ is now supported in the Cloudflare Vite plugin. See the Vite changelog ↗ for a list of changes.
Note that the minimum Node.js versions supported by Vite 7 are 20.19 and 22.12. We continue to support Vite 6 so you do not need to immediately upgrade.
Workers now support breakpoint debugging using VSCode's built-in JavaScript Debug Terminals ↗. All you have to do is open a JS debug terminal (
Cmd + Shift + Pand then type
javascript debug) and run
wrangler dev(or
vite dev) from within the debug terminal. VSCode will automatically connect to your running Worker (even if you're running multiple Workers at once!) and start a debugging session.
In 2023 we announced breakpoint debugging support ↗ for Workers, which meant that you could easily debug your Worker code in Wrangler's built-in devtools (accessible via the
[d]hotkey) as well as multiple other devtools clients, including VSCode ↗. For most developers, breakpoint debugging via VSCode is the most natural flow, but until now it's required manually configuring a
launch.jsonfile ↗, running
wrangler dev, and connecting via VSCode's built-in debugger. Now it's much more seamless!
You can now use any of Vite's static asset handling ↗ features in your Worker as well as in your frontend. These include importing assets as URLs, importing as strings and importing from the
publicdirectory as well as inlining assets.
Additionally, assets imported as URLs in your Worker are now automatically moved to the client build output.
Here is an example that fetches an imported asset using the assets binding and modifies the response.
Refer to Static Assets in the Cloudflare Vite plugin docs for more info.
Remote bindings (beta) now works with Next.js — connect to remote resources (D1, KV, R2, etc.) during local development
We recently announced ↗ our public beta for remote bindings, which allow you to connect to deployed resources running on your Cloudflare account (like R2 buckets or D1 databases) while running a local development session.
Now, you can use remote bindings with your Next.js applications through the
@opennextjs/cloudflareadaptor ↗ by enabling the experimental feature in your
next.config.ts:
Then, all you have to do is specify which bindings you want connected to the deployed resource on your Cloudflare account via the
experimental_remoteflag in your binding definition:
You can then run
next devto start a local development session (or start a preview with
opennextjs-cloudflare preview), and all requests to
env.MY_BUCKETwill be proxied to the remote
testing-bucket— rather than the default local binding simulations.
Remote bindings are also used during the build process, which comes with significant benefits for pages using Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR) ↗. During the build step for an ISR page, your server executes the page's code just as it would for normal user requests. If a page needs data to display (like fetching user info from KV), those requests are actually made. The server then uses this fetched data to render the final HTML.
Data fetching is a critical part of this process, as the finished HTML is only as good as the data it was built with. If the build process can't fetch real data, you end up with a pre-rendered page that's empty or incomplete.
With remote bindings support in OpenNext, your pre-rendered pages are built with real data from the start. The build process uses any configured remote bindings, and any data fetching occurs against the deployed resources on your Cloudflare account.
Want to learn more? Get started with remote bindings and OpenNext ↗.
Have feedback? Join the discussion in our beta announcement ↗ to share feedback or report any issues.
Workers can now talk to each other across separate dev commands using service bindings and tail consumers, whether started with
vite devor
wrangler dev.
Simply start each Worker in its own terminal:
This is useful when different teams maintain different Workers, or when each Worker has its own build setup or tooling.
Check out the Developing with multiple Workers guide to learn more about the different approaches and when to use each one.
AI is supercharging app development for everyone, but we need a safe way to run untrusted, LLM-written code. We’re introducing Sandboxes ↗, which let your Worker run actual processes in a secure, container-based environment.
exec(command: string, args: string[], options?: { stream?: boolean }):Execute a command in the sandbox.
gitCheckout(repoUrl: string, options: { branch?: string; targetDir?: string; stream?: boolean }): Checkout a git repository in the sandbox.
mkdir(path: string, options: { recursive?: boolean; stream?: boolean }): Create a directory in the sandbox.
writeFile(path: string, content: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }): Write content to a file in the sandbox.
readFile(path: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }): Read content from a file in the sandbox.
deleteFile(path: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Delete a file from the sandbox.
renameFile(oldPath: string, newPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Rename a file in the sandbox.
moveFile(sourcePath: string, destinationPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Move a file from one location to another in the sandbox.
ping(): Ping the sandbox.
Sandboxes are still experimental. We're using them to explore how isolated, container-like workloads might scale on Cloudflare — and to help define the developer experience around them.
You can try it today from your Worker, with just a few lines of code. Let us know what you build.
-
The new @cloudflare/actors ↗ library is now in beta!
The
@cloudflare/actorslibrary is a new SDK for Durable Objects and provides a powerful set of abstractions for building real-time, interactive, and multiplayer applications on top of Durable Objects. With beta usage and feedback,
@cloudflare/actorswill become the recommended way to build on Durable Objects and draws upon Cloudflare's experience building products/features on Durable Objects.
The name "actors" originates from the actor programming model, which closely ties to how Durable Objects are modelled.
The
@cloudflare/actorslibrary includes:
- Storage helpers for querying embeddeded, per-object SQLite storage
- Storage helpers for managing SQL schema migrations
- Alarm helpers for scheduling multiple alarms provided a date, delay in seconds, or cron expression
Actorclass for using Durable Objects with a defined pattern
- Durable Objects Workers API ↗ is always available for your application as needed
Storage and alarm helper methods can be combined with any Javascript class ↗ that defines your Durable Object, i.e, ones that extend
DurableObjectincluding the
Actorclass.
@cloudflare/actorslibrary introduces the
Actorclass pattern.
Actorlets you access Durable Objects without writing the Worker that communicates with your Durable Object (the Worker is created for you). By default, requests are routed to a Durable Object named "default".
You can route to different Durable Objects by name within your
Actorclass using
nameFromRequest↗.
For more examples, check out the library README ↗.
@cloudflare/actorslibrary is a place for more helpers and built-in patterns, like retry handling and Websocket-based applications, to reduce development overhead for common Durable Objects functionality. Please share feedback and what more you would like to see on our Discord channel ↗.
We’ve increased the total allowed size of
blobfields on data points written to Workers Analytics Engine from 5 KB to 16 KB.
This change gives you more flexibility when logging rich observability data — such as base64-encoded payloads, AI inference traces, or custom metadata — without hitting request size limits.
You can find full details on limits for queries, filters, payloads, and more here in the Workers Analytics Engine limits documentation.
Automate Worker deployments with a simplified SDK and more reliable Terraform provider
We've simplified the programmatic deployment of Workers via our Cloudflare SDKs. This update abstracts away the low-level complexities of the
multipart/form-dataupload process, allowing you to focus on your code while we handle the deployment mechanics.
This new interface is available in:
- cloudflare-typescript ↗ (4.4.1)
- cloudflare-python ↗ (4.3.1)
For complete examples, see our guide on programmatic Worker deployments.
Previously, deploying a Worker programmatically required manually constructing a
multipart/form-dataHTTP request, packaging your code and a separate
metadata.jsonfile. This was more complicated and verbose, and prone to formatting errors.
For example, here's how you would upload a Worker script previously with cURL:
With the new SDK interface, you can now define your entire Worker configuration using a single, structured object.
This approach allows you to specify metadata like
main_module,
bindings, and
compatibility_dateas clearer properties directly alongside your script content. Our SDK takes this logical object and automatically constructs the complex multipart/form-data API request behind the scenes.
Here's how you can now programmatically deploy a Worker via the
cloudflare-typescriptSDK ↗
View the complete example here: https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflare-typescript/blob/main/examples/workers/script-upload.ts ↗
We've also made several fixes and enhancements to the Cloudflare Terraform provider ↗:
- Fixed the
cloudflare_workers_script↗ resource in Terraform, which previously was producing a diff even when there were no changes. Now, your
terraform planoutputs will be cleaner and more reliable.
- Fixed the
cloudflare_workers_for_platforms_dispatch_namespace↗, where the provider would attempt to recreate the namespace on a
terraform apply. The resource now correctly reads its remote state, ensuring stability for production environments and CI/CD workflows.
- The
cloudflare_workers_route↗ resource now allows for the
scriptproperty to be empty, null, or omitted to indicate that pattern should be negated for all scripts (see routes docs). You can now reserve a pattern or temporarily disable a Worker on a route without deleting the route definition itself.
- Using
primary_location_hintin the
cloudflare_d1_database↗ resource will no longer always try to recreate. You can now safely change the location hint for a D1 database without causing a destructive operation.
We've also properly documented the Workers Script And Version Settings in our public OpenAPI spec and SDKs.
Remote bindings public beta - Connect to remote resources (D1, KV, R2, etc.) during local development
Today we announced the public beta ↗ of remote bindings for local development. With remote bindings, you can now connect to deployed resources like R2 buckets and D1 databases while running Worker code on your local machine. This means you can test your local code changes against real data and services, without the overhead of deploying for each iteration.
To enable remote mode, add
"experimental_remote" : trueto each binding that you want to rely on a remote resource running on Cloudflare:
When remote bindings are configured, your Worker still executes locally, but all binding calls are proxied to the deployed resource that runs on Cloudflare's network.
You can try out remote bindings for local development today with:
- Wrangler v4.20.3: Use the
wrangler dev --x-remote-bindingscommand.
- The Cloudflare Vite Plugin: Refer to the documentation for how to enable in your Vite config.
- The Cloudflare Vitest Plugin: Refer to the documentation for how to enable in your Vitest config.
Have feedback? Join the discussion in our beta announcement ↗ to share feedback or report any issues.
- Wrangler v4.20.3: Use the
For those building Single Page Applications (SPAs) on Workers, you can now explicitly define which routes invoke your Worker script in Wrangler configuration. The
run_worker_firstconfig option has now been expanded to accept an array of route patterns, allowing you to more granularly specify when your Worker script runs.
Configuration example:
This new routing control was done in partnership with our community and customers who provided great feedback on our public proposal ↗. Thank you to everyone who brought forward use-cases and feedback on the design!
To use advanced routing control with
run_worker_first, you'll need:
- Wrangler v4.20.0 and above
- Cloudflare Vite plugin v1.7.0 and above
SSRF vulnerability in @opennextjs/cloudflare proactively mitigated for all Cloudflare customers
Mitigations have been put in place for all existing and future deployments of sites with the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next in response to an identified Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) vulnerability in the
@opennextjs/cloudflarepackage.
The vulnerability stemmed from an unimplemented feature in the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next, which allowed users to proxy arbitrary remote content via the
/_next/imageendpoint.
This issue allowed attackers to load remote resources from arbitrary hosts under the victim site's domain for any site deployed using the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next. For example:
https://victim-site.com/_next/image?url=https://attacker.com. In this example, attacker-controlled content from
attacker.comis served through the victim site's domain (
victim-site.com), violating the same-origin policy and potentially misleading users or other services.
References: https://www.cve.org/cverecord?id=CVE-2025-6087 ↗, https://github.com/opennextjs/opennextjs-cloudflare/security/advisories/GHSA-rvpw-p7vw-wj3m ↗
- SSRF via unrestricted remote URL loading
- Arbitrary remote content loading
- Potential internal service exposure or phishing risks through domain abuse
The following mitigations have been put in place:
Server side updates to Cloudflare's platform to restrict the content loaded via the
/_next/imageendpoint to images. The update automatically mitigates the issue for all existing and any future sites deployed to Cloudflare using the affected version of the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next
Root cause fix: Pull request #727 ↗ to the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next. The patched version of the adapter has been released as
@opennextjs/cloudflare@1.3.0
Package dependency update: Pull request cloudflare/workers-sdk#9608 ↗ to create-cloudflare (c3) to use the fixed version of the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next. The patched version of create-cloudflare has been published as
create-cloudflare@2.49.3.
In addition to the automatic mitigation deployed on Cloudflare's platform, we encourage affected users to upgrade to
@opennext/cloudflarev1.3.0 and use the
remotePatterns↗ filter in Next config if they need to allow-list external urls with images assets.
You can now grant members of your Cloudflare account read-only access to the Workers Platform.
The new "Workers Platform (Read-only)" role grants read-only access to all products typically used as part of Cloudflare's Developer Platform, including Workers, Pages, Durable Objects, KV, R2, Zones, Zone Analytics and Page Rules. When Cloudflare introduces new products to the Workers platform, we will add additional read-only permissions to this role.
Additionally, the role previously named "Workers Admin" has been renamed to "Workers Platform Admin". This change ensures that the name more accurately reflects the permissions granted — this role has always granted access to more than just Workers — it grants read and write access to the products mentioned above, and similarly, as new products are added to the Workers platform, we will add additional read and write permissions to this role.
You can review the updated roles in the developer docs.